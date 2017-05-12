Uganda: One Killed, Several Injured As UPDF Truck Rams Into Taxi

One person was killed and five others injured when a UPDF truck rammed into a commuter taxi in Nansana, Wakiso District this morning. The two vehicles were travelling from Wakiso to Kampala.

Witnesses at the scene blamed the army truck driver for negligence.

Mr Charles Sebambulinde, traffic police spokesperson, said the accident happened at 8am when a taxi driver overtook an army truck and abruptly parked in front of it to pick a passenger.

He said the truck driver identified as Lance Corporal Richard Bebwa who was driving too close to the taxi rammed into it and pushed it into the nearby building, injuring the passengers in it.

"Both drivers are to blame for the accident. The taxi driver overtook the army truck but eventually stopped to pick the passenger. The truck driver was also in wrong because drivers are advised to keep a reasonable distance," Mr Sebambulinde said.

Police identified the five victims as; Godfrey Mpiima, Aisha Nimude, Ndibalekera Sserunjogi, Paul Kibirige and one Consulate. The police said the Corporal Bebwa was attacked by the angry mob and he too was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.