11 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Halotel Boss in Court Over Forgery, Occasioning 459 Million/ - TCRA Loss

By Faustine Kapama

The Managing Director of Viettel Tanzania Limited, Do Manh Hong (44), has (today) been charged with several counts relating to forgery and fraudulent use of communication network and occasioning loss of 459m/- to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) and the government.

Viettel Tanzania Limited, trading as Halotel, is a mobile communications company, providing voice, messaging, data and converged services in Tanzania. It is owned by Viettel Global, the state-owned Investment Company from Vietnam investing in Telecommunications market in several countries.

Hong, a Vietnamese national, was joined in the trial at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam facing eight other foreigners.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri, the accused person was not allowed to enter plea to the counts because he is facing economic charges. The magistrate remanded him in custody as his court lacked jurisdiction to determine any bail application.

He directed the accused persons to go to the Economic, Corruption and Organized Crime High Court's Division to seek bail, if he so wished. Magistrate Mashauri adjourned the case to May 25, for mention.

