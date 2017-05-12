Kenya: Nanyuki-Based Maurice Wasike Breaks 100m Record

Nanyuki-based sprinter Maurice Wasike set a new national record in men's 100 metres on Thursday as the curtain came down on Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium.

At the same time, Marsabit-based 10,000 metres runner Joyciline Jepkosgei led big names in winning their races at the championship.

Wasike clocked 9.9 seconds to erase Mike Mokamba's record of 10.23 seconds set in July 2015 at Kasarani Stadium. Wasike also met the qualifying time for World Championships of 10.12 seconds.

Jepkosgei continued her record-breaking performance this year after she bagged the 10,000m title in 32 minutes, 26.3 seconds in the process erasing the previous KDF record of 32:51.26 held by J Ngotho since 1990.

Last month, the 23-year-old broke the 10km, 15kms, 20km and World Half Marathon records at the Prague Half Marathon in Czech Republic. She also set a new course record at the Gifu Seiryu Half Marathon in Japan.

"It was a tough race. I thank God I came out on top. This was my first race on the track this year and I'm happy to have won," she said in an interview after emerging victorious and predicted that competition will be even tougher at the national championships in June.

Africa 5,000m champion Sheila Chepkirui and 2006 World Junior 3,000m champion Veronica Nyaruai took second and third positions in 32:35.0 and 32:51.0 respectively.

Alphas Kishoyian, the 2011 World Youth 400m silver medalist, reigned supreme in his specialt, winning in 45.7 seconds. He also triumphed in men's 200m race, where he timed 20.3 seconds for victory.

Kishoyian said he has now trained his eyes on winning the 400m race in 45.2 seconds at the nationals to qualify for World Championships slated for London in August.

He missed the 400m qualifying time by two seconds. He met the entry standard for 200m, which is 20.44 seconds.

Olympic 400m hurdles silver medalist Boniface Mucheru won his category in 51.2 seconds. Willy Mbevi was his closest challenger, finishing 0.3 seconds behind.

Former African champion Abel Mutai won the 3,000m steeplechase title.