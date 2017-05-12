Photo: PPU/Daily Monitor

President Museveni meets UK’s Theresa May over South Sudan, Somalia conflicts.

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has today arrived in London, United Kingdom for a two day working visit during which he will attend and address the Somalia Conference due to take place at the Lancaster House on Thursday May 11, 2017.

The President, who is accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni was received by Lord Dolar Popat, Member of the UK House of Lords, H.E Peter West the UK High Commissioner to Uganda, Uganda's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Prof. Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda and the Minister of Local Government Adolf Mwesige.

Tomorrow, Thursday 11th, 2017 The President will hold a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May focusing on South Sudan and Somalia before both leaders attend the opening ceremony of the London Somalia Conference at Lancaster House. He is expected to hold various bilateral meetings including with the UN Secretary General H.E Antonio Guterres and the UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Hon. Boris Johnson

Uganda was the first country to deploy troops under AMISOM into Somalia in March 2007. So far, Uganda has provided all four AMISOM Force Commanders with the recent outgoing being Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti who was replaced by Lt. Gen. Silas Ntigurirwa from Burundi.

The Ugandan contingent remains the largest contingent in AMISOM with 6,223 troops based in Sector 1 which comprises of Banadir (Mogadishu), Middle and Lower Shabelle regions.

Until now, Uganda has deployed 12 battle groups into the Mission area. The recently deployed Battle Group 12 joined their Burundian counterparts in Baidoa.

