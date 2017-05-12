12 May 2017

Nigeria: 57 Million Nigerians Lack Access to Potable Water - USAID

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The Mission Director, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Stephen M. Haykin has said that over 57 million Nigerians lack access to potable water in the country.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Kaduna, he added that one million Nigerian children die yearly for lack of drinkable water.

He said the USAID is supporting the programme with $2.5 million to enable Nigerians have access to potable water, adding that "clean water and sanitation is very essential for the development of a healthy society."

Earlier, WASH project Coordinator, Timeyin Uwejamomere, said the project is expected to end in November 2018, adding that it will primarily target urban areas in Bauchi and Kaduna states because of their commitments to the water sector.

In his speech, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Malam Bashir Saidu, said when Zaria water work is completed, it will provide 150 million litres of water daily for the populace.

On his part, Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, said the influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state has increased the demand for water supply.

