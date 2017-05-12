11 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Officer Dead, Several Injured in Two Separate Accidents

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Denis Edema

Jinja — A police officer has died and three of his colleagues injured in a motor accident along Jinja- Mable road.

The victims whose details are yet to be revealed are attached to Counter Terrorism Police department.

They were riding on a motorcycle when a trailer knocked them near Ambacourt round about in Jinja District.

The body of the deceased and his injured colleagues were taken to Jinja Hospital for post-mortem and treatment respectively.

In a related development, one person has been confirmed dead and three others injured when a UPDF track rammed into a commuter taxi in Nansana, Wakiso District. Both vehicles were coming from Wakiso heading to Kampala city side when the accident happened.

Uganda

Security Agencies Can Break or Enforce the Rule of Law

In a recent discussion with a 'learned friend', on the importance of rule of law in developing good governance; he… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.