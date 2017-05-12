Uganda: Police Officer Dead, Several Injured in Two Separate Accidents

Jinja — A police officer has died and three of his colleagues injured in a motor accident along Jinja- Mable road.

The victims whose details are yet to be revealed are attached to Counter Terrorism Police department.

They were riding on a motorcycle when a trailer knocked them near Ambacourt round about in Jinja District.

The body of the deceased and his injured colleagues were taken to Jinja Hospital for post-mortem and treatment respectively.

In a related development, one person has been confirmed dead and three others injured when a UPDF track rammed into a commuter taxi in Nansana, Wakiso District. Both vehicles were coming from Wakiso heading to Kampala city side when the accident happened.