Uganda: Lawyers Give Police Week to Release Detained Children, or Get Served

The Uganda Catholic Lawyers' Society and the Muslim Centre for Justice have given police seven days to apologise and compensate the parents of 15 children who they say, have been psychologically tortured in Police custody.

Speaking at Pope Paul Memorial centre in Ndeeba, the lawyers said Police should have come out with report of where the children are being kept because it is a violation of the youngsters' rights.

"We are going to prosecute them (police and the individuals) both in civil and criminal courts," Mr Fredrick Ssemwanga, one of the lawyers said.

"Nobody is allowed to take a person or child for this case from its parent's home unless they have a court order, the person who applies for that order is achild welfare officer, not police, " Mr Jude Mbabaali said.

Police were until Wednesday evening still holding onto 12 children of Mr Abdu Rashid Mbaziira, a suspected killer of police spokesman Andrew Felix Kaweesi, amid reports of plans to conduct a DNA test to ascertain their parentage.

Kaweesi, his driver and guard were gunned in Kampala on March 17. In the subsequent crackdown, police three days later, arrested and detained Mr Mbaziira and his two wives; Ms Aisha Ampiire and Ms Fatumah Bint Salim, before returning a day later to round up their children.

Hours after NTV and Daily Monitor broke news of the children being held incommunicado, the police on Monday admitted that the children have been in their custody since their arrest on March 21.

The Force promised to release them on Wednesday and called the mothers to their children at Naggalama Police Station in Mukono District.

However, the police instead took finger prints of the two women to establish if their biometric information would match with that of the children.