Tanzania: Chadema Says Happy With Its Newly Elected Representatives to EALA

Chadema has defended the election of Ms Pamela Massay and Ms Josephine Lemoyani as the party's representatives in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala).

Speaking to The Citizen in an exclusive interview, Chadema spokesman Tumaini Makene said the party had full trust in all candidates, who were nominated for the election, which was held on Wednesday.

Mr Makene said although it was true that Ms Massay and Ms Lemoyani were inexperienced, the party believed they would represent well the country in EAC law-making body due their readiness to learn.

"We nominated six candidates for the two positions after thorough vetting. We believed, whoever wins the election will represent well the country in the Eala," said Mr Makene.

Ms Massay, who is a biochemical engineer at Coca Cola Kwanza Limited, and a Chadema chairperson, and Ms Lemoyani, who is social entrepreneur and a Special Seats councillor (Singida) won the election on Wednesday.

Ms Massay, who was a member of the Constituent Assembly and Ms Lemoyani, defeated four other Chadema cadres, who include former Home Affairs minister Lawrence Masha, former Nyamagana MP Ezekiah Wenje, Chadema Vice President Prof Abdallah Safari and the party's deputy secretary-general Salum Mwalimu.

After the election, ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe and other political stakeholders expressed mixed opinion, following the election of the two females to represent Tanzania in the Eala through Chadema.

Mr Kabwe apparently questioned the decision of the Parliament, whose majority members were from the ruling CCM to elect inexperienced politicians to represent the country to the very sensitive organ. He used his Facebook page to express his disappointment at the victories of Ms Massay and Ms Lemoyani.

The Kigoma Urban MP went further by regretting that he was born in Tanzania, a country from, which a small group of people could make decisions without considering national interests.

However, yesterday morning Mr Kabwe wrote on the same page apologising for regretting to be a Tanzanian. But he insisted that MPs should have considered experience and competence before casting their votes.

Mr Kabwe added that other EAC member states had gone for experience and competence in nominating their Eala representatives.

For example, Mr Kabwe said Rwanda has elected its former Prime Minister and two ministers, while Burundi had elected their minister of EAC to represent them in the Eala. "At the moment, the EAC is on its way to monetary union so it is important for the country to send competent people to the Eala, an organ, which is key to the process," wrote Mr Kabwe.

His views were opposed by Mr Evans Sichwale, former Bunge monitoring and evaluation officer.