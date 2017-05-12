Tanzania: Lawmakers Call for Steep Increase of Water Ministry Budget

MPs from both CCM and the Opposition have called for the redrafting of the Ministry of Water and Irrigation's 2017/18 budget estimates by increasing funds earmarked for development projects.

The minister in charge of the docket, Mr Gerson Lwenge on Wednesday asked Parliament to approve Sh672 billion for 2017/18, down from Sh979 billion passed for the current financial year.

However, debating the estimates on Wednesday evening and yesterday, MPs from across the political divide said the budget, which has been slashed by over 30 per cent, is out of sync with President John Magufuli's promise to improve the availability of clean and safe water throughout the country.

They said the estimates should be increased to at least to the level of the current budget.

Some MPs said the best way for the government to raise funds for developments projects would be to double the water levy charged on petrol and diesel, which is currently Sh50 per litre. Mr Jasson Rweikiza (Bukoba Rural-CCM) wondered why the Water and Irrigation ministry's budget had been slashed, while the government's overall budget had been increased from Sh29 trillion to Sh31 trillion.

"Water availability is a very big problem in this country, especially in rural areas. Reducing the water budget is unacceptable even if we have problems in disbursement of funds. The solution is to look for new sources of funds and the best option is to increase the water levy. I suggest that the budget should remain in the region of Sh900 billion," said Mr Rweikiza, who is also the CCM MPs chairperson. Mr Mattar Ali Salum (Shaurimoyo-CCM) suggested that when the levy is increased to Sh100, rural projects should receive Sh70 and urban projects Sh30.

"Rural Tanzanians are the ones suffering the most. They need our urgent assistance, and this is the only way we can help them.

"So far, the little that was channelled to development projects this financial year came from the water levy. If we increase the levy, many people stand to benefit," he said.

Mr Andrew Chenge (Bariadi-CCM) said the water budget should be forwarded to the Parliamentary Budget Committee so that the proposed development funds could be increased.

He noted that out of Sh181 billion of development projects funds disbursed by March, this year, Sh95.5 billion was raised from the levy.

"Currently, we're importing 1.8 billion litres of diesel and 1.12 billion litres of petrol annually for domestic consumption, which means that if we increase the levy by 100 per cent we will get more funds to invest in more projects," he said.

Mr Chenge said Parliament should not be swayed by the argument that an increase might trigger inflation.

"We have no choice...we have to sweat for our own development."

Mr Kangi Lugola (Mwibara-CCM) threatened to campaign against all MPs who would not support the proposal to increase the levy.

"This is the seventh consecutive year I'm making noise about water problems our people, especially women in rural areas, are facing. We have been failing them over the years by passing meagre budgets such as the one that has been tabled. I warn all of you here that if you support this budget the way it is, we will meet in your constituency and I will tell your voters how you betrayed them," Mr Lugola said.

Dr Christine Ishengoma (Special Seats-CCM) said the "tiny" budget would do nothing to save women from trekking many kilometres in search of water.

"President Magufuli says he wants to relieve women of this country of the heavy burden of endlessly looking for water, but this dream will remain just that - a dream - with budgets such as this one."

Mr Nape Nnauye (Mtama-CCM) reminded the government about the CCM election manifesto, which promised rural and urban dwellers 95 per cent and 85 per cent water availability, respectively.

"If won't provide our people with basic needs like water, all the achievements of the government under President Magufuli will mean nothing to them," he said.

ENDS.......