Tanzania: Granny Held Over Death of Child

Police are holding a woman from Mhungwe Village in Misungwi District on allegations of attacking her seven-year-old grandchild and causing his death.

The Mwanza Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ahmed Msangi yesterday said the suspect had on Wednesday, allegedly, caned her grandchild (name withheld) severally, inflicting injuries on him that caused his death.

The suspect had punished the grandchild for returning home late.

In another development twenty people are nursing serious injuries after a truck they were travelling in veered of the road and overturned at Mwabakoye Village in Misungwi District.

The truck was transporting stones believed to be contain gold on Wednesday to a crushing factory in Ishokelahela Village, Kisesa Ward in Magu District.

"Preliminary investigations show that the truck experienced brake failure after its driver, Rashidi Saidi, failed to refill pressure in the brake system," DCP Msangi told reporters.

The police boss added that when pressure was weak in the brake system, brakes failed.

DCP Msangi told reporters yesterday that six victims were rushed to Bugando Medical Centre (BMC) and were in a critical condition.

Mr Msangi noted that four among the victims were also rushed to Sekou-Toure Regional Hospital while nine were admitted at the Misungwi District Hospital.

He identified the victims as Mr Khamis Mang'ombe, a resident of Kahama, Mr Samwel Seleman, Mr Mayombo John and Mr Wandu Maduka both residents of Ishokelahela.

Others are Mr Peter Shigi, Mr Joseph Bujiku, Mr Musa Bujiku, Mr Mangu Masalu, Mr Julius Amos, Mr Diga Mapuya, Mr John Mayombo, Ms Asha Omari all being residents of Ishokelahela.