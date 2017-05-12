Tanzania: Just How Safe Are School Buses?

analysis

Mwanza — As the country continues to mourn 32 pupils, two teachers and a driver, killed in the grisly accident on Rhotia Hills near Karatu town a week ago, it has emerged that there are so many challenges marring the pupil transportation sector.

Coupled with such challenges ranging from low salaries, high responsibilities for school bus drivers who are also required to obtain a number of certificates to get clearance from authorities to laxity in enforcing traffic regulations have all resulted into mounting irregularities to creep in. Some of the irregularities include school authorities or individual service providers hiring unqualified drivers, in the sense that they lack supporting documents to allow them transport pupils.

During this week, a number of people have explained how reckless some of these drivers are, all pointing to the fact that they lack the specific training to prepare them drive school buses.

One of those who made this observation was Muksin Shaaban, a driver and transport manager at Bismark Primary School based in Mwanza City.

Shaaban, who has been in the job for over ten years, told The Citizen recently that part of the specific training focuses on protecting pupils' lives even in the most difficult situation.

"To find committed and well qaualified drivers for this task is not easy, and those who are available must be compensated handsomely. The truth is, most schools want cheap drivers and as such they get anyone with a driving licence," he says.

He explains that most school bus drivers were also inexperienced. "Competent drivers shun low paying employers, as they are sought after by many in the transportation sector," he says.

According to him, there are many risks to hiring unqualified and inexperienced school bus drivers, including the fact that the safety of pupils is not guaranteed and that they don't take vehicle servicing seriously.

He narrates that some of the low-paid school bus drivers ended committing crimes in order to boost their incomes, whereby they steal parts, use those that are not genuine and pocket the money meant for servicing.

Shaaban says that another problem was corruption in the licence issuance system, whereby a number of people obtain these crucial documents by simply paying money and don't have to undergo through the rigorous process that includes testing by competent authorities.

Nepotism, says Shaaban, is another problem whereby those driving school vehicles are more or less related to school owners and therefore there is little scrutiny of their documents.

"There are many reasons as to why a good number of school bus drivers are not qualified," he says.

According to him, time management is the most crucial aspect of a school driver, for him to do his work effectively and efficiently. "Some school drivers are not time conscious and they find they have to speed in order to catch up with the time they lost, thus risking the lives of the pupils and the safety of property," he observes.

He notes that due to failing in time management, some drivers even fail to inspect their vehicles before embarking on their daily schedule of collecting pupils and taking them to school. "It is not possible to inspect every vehicle system before taking off but checking major systems to ensure that there are no fluid leakages, tires are properly inflated, lights are working and that there are no warning lights illuminated is mandatory," he argues.

He urges authorities to regularly inspect school buses and the qualifications of drivers.

"School drivers should also be provided with formal training on maintaining discipline including how to manage time," he says.

The Surface Marine and Transport Authority (Sumatra) should regularly inspect the condition of school buses. "The current one year a duration is long for a daily operating vehicle," he suggests.

Another school bus driver from Kassa Primary School, Frank Paul, says that most school bus overload and there is little observation of road safety.

He says often times, children don't fasten seat belts, that is, let alone if those seats have such safety features. "Many drivers ignore use of seat belts," he says.

According to him, many school bus drivers believe that there is no need of children fastening seat belts because they are not on a long distance trip.

Meanwhile, he said that many schools use poorly maintained and old vehicles. "Many school directors are after minimizing cost in order to maximise profit hence buying second hand vehicles and use of spare parts that are not genuine is a norm," he says.

Another school bus driver, Issa Ramadhani from St Mary's Primary School says that many schools don't hire enough drivers to enable short-term vacation.

"We work full time, our working hours exceed four months per every term without taking rest, a condition that affects most drivers from performing their duties effectively," he said

For her part, the director of Morning Star Day Care Centre, Nelly Elias says that not all drivers are competent to drive school buses. She relates a story that she once hired a driver with relevant documents including a holder of a valid driving licence. But she later learned of the driver's alcohol problem and that he was always involved in accidents.

She urges relevant authorities to issue driving licences to well disciplined and qualified drivers only. "I could receive reports from parents about the driver's alcohol problem and he always took pupils home late," she says.

However, Sumatra licencing officer in Mwanza Region, Daniel Chilongani, says that they issue road service licences to passenger vehicles including school buses that have been fully inspected and certified by the police traffic department.

According to him, the authority may issue such a licence after closely scrutinising an application and if it is satisfied with the particulars, documents and such other information submitted by the applicant then it issues the said document.

But he says that school drivers require special training on how to handle pupils and ensure their safety. "Taking charge of pupils' lives, who most of them have little knowledge on road safety, without special training is risking their lives," he said

But he admits that a number of the school buses here are not roadworthy and a special inspection is required.

A driving instructor at the Vocational Educational and Training Authority Mwanza campus Mr Isaack Mfaume said that trained drivers must have other licenses that qualify them to drive school buses as a special unit.