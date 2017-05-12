State produce trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) board chair James Masumbu says the state grain dealer firm has completed its investigations on its chief executive officer on corruption and abuse of office.

Masumbu said the verdict, on whether they were wrong or not, would be pronounced in two weeks time.

Mulumbe was sent on leave along with Admarc operations manager Fedson Katonga followed recommendations of two commissions of inquiry--one set up by President Peter Mutharika and the other by Parliament--to undertake disciplinary action against some senior managers at Admarc in connection with the Zambia maize procurement deal where procedures were flouted.

Former Agriculture minister George Chaponda was fired after he was also named in the Zambian maize deal.

Admarc board has set up a special committee chaired by board member Ken Ndanga to examine the commissions' recommendations and report back.

the special committee also includes three other board members and a representative each from the Department of Statutory Corporations, Department of Human Resource Management and Development, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

The suspended CEO is facing four charges of performing duties in an unsatisfactory and inefficient manner, or neglecting or omitting to perform the same contrary to regulation 16(b) of Admarc conditions of service.

Mulumbe is also being charged with failing to conduct due diligence before contracting with Zambia Cooperative Federation, (ZCF) contrary to regulation 117 of the Public Procurement regulations. The third charge is disregarding standing operating instructions relevant to appointment contrary to regulation 16(e) of Admarc conditions of service.

The CEO is also being charged of embarking on external travel without clearance from the board chairperson, contrary to prevailing government policy as contained in circular Ref. No. 15/01/1 of August 25 2015.