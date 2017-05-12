Photo: Laban Walloga/The Nation

A locomotive and coaches in Miritini, Mombasa on February 2, 2017.

It did not matter how much rain fell on them, how many man-eating animals wanted to devour them or how many insensible rocks stood on their way. The first phase of constructing the standard gauge railway was to commence on December 12, 2014 and end on June 1, 2017 without fail. Whatever threatened to derail them in between, they had to deal with it.

So from the day the Mombasa-Nairobi railway construction began, everyone knew it was a race against time to lay the rails, build the stations, build bridges, fence the track, construct drainage systems and all.

The result was three years of toil and what has been done so far, ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta's scheduled maiden ride on May 31, is music to the ears of Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, who on Friday said the project was finished months ahead of schedule.

During a journalists' tour of the various sections of the railway last week, major works in various sections had been completed, with workers doing final touches.

Mr Macharia said that by next Monday most of the works will be complete.

"We are very confident that in the next 10 days, we are going to do some dry runs in terms of testing. Myself and other cabinet secretaries will be going from Mombasa to Nairobi to make sure that nothing should go wrong; that it is seamless on May 31," Mr Macharia said.

SIX DAYS

Behind the confidence exuded by Mr Macharia were workers who had laboured for up to six days a week, often sleeping late, to ensure one of President Kenyatta's pet projects is done ahead of the August General Election.

The Nation spoke with laboratory technician Caleb Bisonga, structural engineers Li Hong Quan and Robert Karisa and foreman Justus Kyalo who are among the thousands who worked on the project tooth and nail.

The number of people working on the project was at least 35,000, according to Mr Joseph Gitau, the liaison officer of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC). The number comprises skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labourers.

The workers were divided into sections that handled different areas, in the end coming up with one uniform track.

"When you combine all these teams and all of them are working concurrently, there was no otherwise but to deliver this project on time. And this is actually a new concept. It is part of what we call technology transfer, because it has never been done before," said Mr Gitau.

For the workers who were on the ground, it was not all easy.

Mr Bisonga, a technician at the main laboratory that has been serving section three, whose team covered the stretch between Mtito Andei and Bachuma, recalls that when the construction was at its peak, hardly did he have enough sleep.

TEST MATERIAL

His job is to test the material being used in the construction on whether they have been made to the required standards. Often, he was required to be out at night when other workers were laying concrete sleepers on which rails would be fixed. He would then take samples to the laboratory for testing.

"And on the following day you were expected to be at work by 7 am. But I thank God because this far we've managed to move up the pace. It called for a lot of sacrifice. At times we would work even on weekends. Like me, I used to work all the week, with the exception of Saturday. At times I would even be called at night to carry some tests," Mr Bisonga said.

Foreman Justus Kyalo, who was on Tuesday working on a stretch of a fence inside the Tsavo National Park that had been destroyed by elephants two days earlier, has had to sacrifice family time.

"I see my family only at the end of the month, for only three days, then I return to work," said the 42-year-old father of four.

To ensure they broke the communication barrier that could slow them down, some of the Chinese workers have learnt Kiswahili. One of them is Li Hong Quan, who was working alongside Mr Kyalo on Tuesday.

WAS FRANK

Asked in Swahili what he was doing, his answer was: "Kufunga hapa umeme waya (fixing the electric fence here)." He was however frank about his scanty Swahili vocabulary: "Kiswahili kidogo. Hamna mingi sana."

Mr Robert Karisa, who has worked with Mr Li for a while, said the use of Swahili is important for the team's effort.

"It aides communication. We are the ones who have tried to help him learn Kiswahili," he said.

Mr Karisa, who hails from Malindi, said the threat of being attacked by wild animals has not bothered the workers this time, unlike during the construction of the old railway in the late 19th century where lions in Tsavo killed hundreds of workers.

Another factor behind the quick completion is the top-level consultations that were being held as the work progressed.

The Transport CS revealed that a number of meetings were held in which everyone involved in the project reported the progress.

"Every three months, the President would convene a meeting of all stakeholders, including CRBC. The senior executive from China would fly here, as a matter of duty, and come and sit with us and for each party to account to what extent they've been successful in implementing their accountabilities," said Mr Macharia. "That meant everybody moved in tandem."

TOUGHER TASKS

After completing the first phase, the constructors are up to tougher tasks in the phase 2 (a) that is expected to extend rail to Naivasha.

Kenya has secured a Sh155 billion loan from China's Exim Bank to finance the second phase.

According to Mr Macharia, the Nairobi-Naivasha part will be more challenging because of the difficulty posed by the Great Rift Valley.

One of the features of phase 2 (a), the Transport CS said, will be an underground tunnel through the Rift Valley's ridges.

But at the moment, the team's attention is on the President's maiden trip.