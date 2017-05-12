Kenya: Five Poll 'Bearers' Must Get It Right

Three months from tomorrow, Kenyans will go to the ballot in what promises to be a two-horse race between the Jubilee Party and the re-energised National Super Alliance (Nasa).

All eyes will be fixed on at least five crucial institutions: the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Judiciary, the office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the Office of the Inspector General of Police and, to a lesser extent, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The sheer magnitude of the workload awaiting these institutions came to the fore last week when the office of the Registrar of Political Parties, headed by Ms Lucy Ndung'u, worked day and night to clear over 2,000 aspirants who plan to contest this year's General Election as independent candidates.

The IEBC, headed by Wafula Chebukati, also awaits a baptism of fire when it presides over what is turning out to be Kenya's most competitive elections, only seven months after it took over from its disgraced predecessor, led by Issack Hassan.

The Chebukati commission will be under intense pressure to avoid the incorrigible mistakes made during the 2013 General Election which led to its removal from office early this year.

STARTED BATTLEFRONT

Already, Nasa has started a battle with Mr Chebukati over whether the commission has powers to scrutinise and or change election results announced by its officers at the constituency level.

While the IEBC argues that the commissioners should have the final say after scrutinising the data and announcing final results to clean up what could be genuine mistakes or blatant misreporting, the Nasa team says such a provision is precisely what tainted the Hassan-led commission as unscrupulous officials used the loophole to alter results at the headquarters.

The stakes are even higher for Mr Chebukati who has the unenviable role of being the returning officer of the Kenyan presidential elections.

But Mr Chebukati says his team has ticked the boxes and is ready to manage the August polls.

"We have affirmed our resolve to deliver a credible, free and fair election on August 8. We are determined to serve Kenyans and uphold the Constitution without fear or favour as we declared when we took the oath of office," a soft-spoken Chebukati said in an earlier interview.

Also in the line of fire at the electoral body is chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba, who took over from Mr James Oswago, who was unceremoniously hounded out of office.

BASIC REQUIREMENT

For Mr Chiloba, a specialist in electoral governance and political management, getting this election right in the technical end is not a choice. It is a basic requirement.

Mr Javans Bigambi, a political analyst, argues that as the arbiter in the August polls, the Chebukati-led team has only one role: To get it right. This, the political science lecturer at Moi University says, will be so especially for its chief executive whose daunting task is to drive the technical wing of the commission and restore a waning public confidence.

But while the commission has assured the country of its preparedness to conduct credible polls, Mr Bigambi argues that the team still has an uphill task to prove this technically.

"The preparedness of IEBC is still very inadequate. On a scale of one to five, I would rate the IEBC's preparedness at three because of the questions raised on the technical aspects, including testing of the biometric voter registration and identification," said Mr Bigambi.

"Concerns raised on the audit of the voter list are yet to be addressed. It is now impossible to have a clean register before the elections, as things stand," he said.

MARAGA-LED JUDICIARY

But when the chips are down in political circles, the Chief Justice David Maraga-led Judiciary will be the place to turn to, another critical part of the electoral process.

Mr Justice Maraga has assured the nation that the Supreme Court is ready for a possible presidential petition and has asked Parliament to fund it.

Of similar concern for Kenyans in 2017 is the operationalisation of the Judiciary's plan to reduce the time taken to resolve election petitions. Kenyans will be looking to the corridors of justice for hastened, but just decisions on election disputes.

"Elections are highly emotive events. The resultant disputes from those dissatisfied with the electoral outcomes generate an equal amount of passion. Added onto the strict timelines that the Constitution imposes for disposal of election cases, exemplary performance is expected of the Judiciary in determining disputes," the CJ said on Friday when he launched the Judiciary's report on itspreparednessfor this year's GeneralElection.

"The Judiciary is ready to handle all cases arising from both pre-election and election related cases both of a civil or criminal nature. All judges and magistrates continue to work to ensure sustained public confidence in the Judiciary and integrity of the process," Justice Maraga added.

WITHIN LAW

For the parties' registrar, Ms Ndung'u, the responsibility will be to ensure that political parties stay within the law and that there is discipline among their individual members.

Such will also include assisting parties to rein in undisciplined members as well as a clean-up of party registers.

The office has been responsible for the clearance of independent candidates, most of whom failed to clinch their parties' tickets in the just-concluded primaries.

Then there is the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, whose job will be to nip in the bud any violence that could emanate from the election process countrywide.

On the in-tray for Mr Boinnet will include the need to ensure that police officers are deployed adequately and are well-equipped. There will also be the hard task of ensuring the officers stay within the law.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Keriako Tobiko, on his part said a total of 105 prosecutors had been set aside to handle election offences. Part of the responsibilities of the Tobiko-led team will include offences of hate speech and violence during the election period.

"We have also set up an elections secretariat that will have a 24-hour call system connected to the 47 counties," Mr Tobiko told the Nation.

HATE SPEECH

The DPP called for investigators to have their own gadgets to record hate speech, even as he said that those charged with the crime should not be released on bail.

With the gruelling battle expected in August, due to an increased interest in the seats of governor and Member of County Assembly, and an even higher interest in the presidency, the stakes could not be any higher, says Mr Bigambi.

"This election is not about Jubilee or Nasa winning. It is about Kenyans. It should be a question of the national interest. On this, IEBC, Judiciary, DPP and the police have their roles clearly cut out," he said.