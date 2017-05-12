12 May 2017



South Africa: ANC Condemns 'Reckless' Reinstatement of Molefe As Eskom CEO

The ANC has condemned the "unfortunate and reckless" decision taken by the Eskom board to reinstate Brian Molefe as CEO.

Earlier on Friday, Eskom confirmed that Molefe would return as its chief executive, after the board rescinded his application for early retirement. He resigned from Eskom in November 2016.

"Mr Molefe left Eskom under a cloud following the release of the Public Protector's report into State Capture late last year. The report, while still under review, made observations against Mr. Molefe which, at the time, he had deemed serious and significant enough to warrant his resignation. Amongst others, he cited the interests of the company, good corporate governance and the interest of the public, as underlying his departure from the utility," the ANC said in a statement on Friday.

The ANC said that none of the observations against Molefe have been conclusively set aside, and Molefe's own commitment to fully clear his name is still pending.

"The decision therefore to reinstate him in his former position without these matters being resolved is tone deaf to the South African public's absolute exasperation and anger at what seems to be government's lacklustre and lackadaisical approach to dealing decisively with corruption - perceived or real."

The ANC said it would seek engagement with Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Browne, under whose authority Eskom falls.

