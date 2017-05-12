Kenya: Kudos to Marathon Hero

editorial

With the eyes of the world on a racing track in northern Italy, Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge rewrote the history books.

Mr Kipchoge was aiming to be the first man to run the full marathon in under two hours. He came agonisingly close, missing the target by only 25 seconds.

It was a heroic feat. In doing it, he shaved two minutes off the world record and three off his personal best time, remarkable feats in themselves.

The mark he set is still unofficial because the race was not held under normal competition standards set by the world athletics body.

The consistent use of fresh sets of pacesetters is not allowed in competitive events.

Despite that, Kipchoge's achievement deserves to be celebrated.

POWER AND ENDURANCE

No two races represent a test on the limits of the power and endurance of the human body like the 100 metres sprint and the marathon.

It has long been debated whether any man can run the longer distance under the two hour mark.

It would, of course, be ideal for this audacious attempt to set a new record to be staged in a normal racing environment in future, to address the concerns of purists who felt this was a publicity stunt on behalf of the organisers, American apparel firm Nike.

Athletics fans will hope Kipchoge and others will continue to strive to beat the mark.

Still, all those that took part in the campaign, the scientists, the pacesetters and coaches and most importantly Mr Kipchoge himself, deserve praise for their efforts to take humankind to a place no man has ventured before.