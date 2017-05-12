Tanzania: Isles to Improve Education, Health

Zanzibar — The Zanzibar Government is gearing up to strengthen social services including education, health and improving access to clean water as the issues dominantly feature in the Development Plan 2017/18 of the Isles.

The vision would go along with improving ports and airports, road infrastructure, energy sector and taking into consideration the researches that could help in making decision on the development plans.

The Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, noted this yesterday when tabling estimates for his office in the budget session of House of the Zanzibar Representatives.

Ambassador Seif said the government would continue giving priority to financing provision of social services to its citizens using its all resources at disposal to ensure that they bring efficiency to the public.

He said the final five years of implementation of the Development Vision 2020 is in line with endorsement of the third phase of the strategy for growth and reduction of poverty in Zanzibar (MKUZA III).

The economy of the Isles was also strengthened by 6.8 per cent in 2016 from 6.5 per cent in 2015, showing that the trend of the growth was impressive and different from the current situation in the Sub- Saharan countries whereby the economic growth has dropped to an average of 1.6 per cent in 2016 from 3.4 in 2015.

Speaking on businesspeople, he reminded them over adhering to the country's laws and regulations when conducting their activities.

He commended the partner states and institutions that have significantly contributed to the development of Zanzibar. He noted their contributions have enabled the Zanzibar Government to provide better social services to its people.

He asked the House of Representatives to endorse a total of 44.8bn/- for the Office of the Second-Vice President of Zanzibar and its institutions to undertake its programmes for the 2017/18 financial year.