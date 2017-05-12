Kenya: You'll Get Your Certificates, Tuju Assures Jubilee Candidates

The Jubilee Party has assured its anxious 1,900 nominations winners that they will not be cheated out of their certificates, as it unveiled what it said are fool proof security features of the crucial documents.

Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said that the certificates will be issued at the county offices starting this Friday in four clusters.

"We want to assure our aspirants that only two certificates have been issued - That of the President and his running mate. All the others will be given theirs during the day and in full openness," Mr Tuju told journalists at the party headquarters on Thursday.

Mr Tuju was confident that the certificates are fool proof.

SECURITY FEATURES

The document's key security features include unique serial numbers, which Mr Tuju said will prevent unscrupulous individuals from forging it.

To further prevent against alteration of the serial numbers, the party will present its list of winners to be sent to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission together with the serial numbers.

"That way, when our candidates go to the IEBC to present their papers, the commission will countercheck their certificates' serial number with the one we gave them," Mr Tuju said.

The certificates will also have the names of the Jubilee Party candidates printed on them, as opposed to previous cases where names were handwritten.

ID NUMBER

Thirdly, each certificate will have the candidate's national ID number.

Mr Tuju also said that the 529 cases that had been lodged with the party's appeals tribunal headed by lawyer Faith Waigwa have been finalised and the final written ruling will be issued on Sunday.

"For certificates to be issued, we will look at the ruling of our tribunal if a case was lodged, and the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal and High Court rulings wherever it applies," Mr Tuju said.

CLERKS' PAY

Meanwhile, the party is also reeling from complaints of non-payment of its 60,000 clerks who conducted its primary elections.

Some of the clerks who had been hired to conduct the primaries in 45 counties demonstrated in Nakuru over non-payment.

But Mr Tuju said 45,000 of the 60,000 clerks had already been paid via M-Pesa.

He blamed the delay on some returning officers.

"Some of them inserted names of their relatives and friends who did not work for us, exaggerated the list or even brought names of fewer people than we had hired. We are working to regularise that, and I assure you, everyone will be paid," said Mr Tuju.

DOUBLE PAYMENTS

He said that the payments had been paid through two different banks, which he said in some cases led to some double payments.

"From the day the nominations ended, a month has not elapsed. We have assured them that we will pay them by the time one month ends," he said.

On the list of parliamentary nomination slots which should be presented to the IEBC 45 days to the August 8 polls, Mr Tuju said that consultations are on and that the list will be representative.

The following is the Jubilee schedule for the collection of certificates at the county level.

May 12

Kiambu

Nyeri

Embu

Meru

Laikipia

Turkana

Nakuru

Narok

Uasin Gishu

Baringo

Nairobi

May 13

Murang'a

Kirinyaga

Tharaka-Nithi

Nyandarua

Kericho

Nyamira

Bomet

Nandi

Elgeyo Marakwet

West Pokot

Kajiado

Siaya

Lamu

May 14

Mandera

Kisii

Vihiga

Bungoma

Mombasa

Makueni

May 15

Isiolo

Kitui

Garissa

Tana River

Makueni

Machakos

Migori

Kisumu

Homa Bay

Trans Nzoia

Marsabit

Busia

Kakamega

Taita Taveta

Kitui