ZIMBABWE cricket team captain Graeme Cremer has been named in a strong A side to face Canada in three one-day matches in Harare next week. The 18-man squad, named for the limited-overs series, was selected with Zimbabwe's upcoming tours to Scotland, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in mind. Cremer headlines a side that includes fellow seasoned internationals Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza Butt, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tinashe Panyangara, Malcolm Waller, Tendai Chatara, Solomon Mire and Elton Chigumbura as ZC looks to give their players some game time ahead of their tour to Sri Lanka next month.

The Canadians are expected to arrive in Harare today.

The three one-day matches will all be at Harare Sports Club starting next Tuesday with the other two matches falling on Thursday and Friday.

The Canadians will, however, first face a High Performance Centre side in a warm-up game, also at Harare Sports Club tomorrow.

Canada last toured Zimbabwe in January 2015 for a 50-over series which Zimbabwe A won 3-1.

The Zimbabwe A side last week whitewashed Namibia 4-0 in another one-day series played in Windhoek.

Meanwhile, Cricket Canada national selection panel has named the Canada squad for the ICC WCL Division 3, Uganda from 21st -- 31st May.

ZIMBABWE A SQUAD FOR CANADA 2017

Graeme Cremer, Regis Chakabva, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza Butt, Peter Joseph Moor, Malcolm Waller, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano, Nathan Waller, Christopher Mpofu, Elton Chigumbura, Tinashe Panyangara, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Solomon Mire, Innocent Kaia

Canada Squad

1. Nitish Kumar -- Captain

2. Bhavindu Adhihetty

3. Cecil Pervez

4. Dhanuka Pathirana

5. Durand Soraine

6. Hamza Tariq

7. Jimmy Hansra

8. Junaid Siddiqui

9. Mark Montfort

10. Navneet Dhaliwal

11. Nikhil Dutta

12. Rizwan Cheema

13. Saad Zafar

14. Satsimranjit Dhindsa

Reserves

15. Srimanta Wijeyeratne

16. Varun Sehdev

Management

1. Henry Osinde -- Coach

2. Daulat Khan -- Asst. Coach

3. Ingleton Liburd -- Manager