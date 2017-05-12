12 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Air India Set to Resume Nairobi Flights After Seven-Year Absence

By Brian Ngugi

India's national carrier, Air India, is set to resume its flights to Nairobi later this year, seven years after it withdrew from the route.

Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani said the airline will relaunch its flights to Kenya after establishing market demand.

"To Washington from July 7, Stockholm from August 15 and Los Angeles from September 1 to be followed by Tel Aviv, Dallas and Nairobi sometime later during the year 2017 itself. Air India spreads its wings far and wide," Mr Lohani said in a Facebook post.

Air India stopped its Mumbai-Nairobi-Dar es Salaam flight in 2010. The airline has lately stepped up its international expansion plans to the US and Europe.

Kenya hosts a sizeable Indian-origin population and has strong trade ties with the Asian nation.

Air India, with a fleet of 140 planes, controls nearly 15 per cent of the Indian domestic market. At 17 per cent, it has the single-largest share of international traffic into and out of India.

