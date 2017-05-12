Ghana: I Love Sarkodie... He Reminds Me of Jay Z - Nana Aba Anamoah

Photo: allafrica.com

Sarkodie Reminds Me of Jay-Z - Nana Aba.

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah says Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie reminds her of Music mogul Jay Z. She told Berla Mundi on Rythmz on GhOneTV Wednesday Afternoon, the former is moulded "in the form of Jay Z."

"Sarkodie is hardworking. He is combining music and business, he reminds me of Jay Z. I see Sarkodie and i think of Jay Z. He is mould in the form of Jay Z, he is a serious guy."

Anamoah praised the 'Gboza' act for staying away from trouble and being dedicated to his family and craft.

Rapper Sarkodie released a new song with Nigerian Singer RunTown, popular for his hit single Mad Over You on Friday, February 3, 2017.

The song titled Pain Killer was produced by TSpize. The video of the song was released on the same day.

In an interview late last year, he shared a few details about his upcoming album The Highest.

"What I did not do is plan to do an album cos then you don't know how to attack it. I've just been recording the songs but when I put them together, it makes a perfect album. It has all the stories of life, be it love, hardcore, the typical Sarkodie, witty kind of lyrics, funny songs."

Sarkodie has four albums to his credit: Makye (2009), Rapperholic (2012), Sarkology (2014) and Mary(2015) which was dedicated to the memory of his grandmother who wanted him to record live.