11 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: I Love Sarkodie... He Reminds Me of Jay Z - Nana Aba Anamoah

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Sarkodie Reminds Me of Jay-Z - Nana Aba.

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah says Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie reminds her of Music mogul Jay Z. She told Berla Mundi on Rythmz on GhOneTV Wednesday Afternoon, the former is moulded "in the form of Jay Z."

"Sarkodie is hardworking. He is combining music and business, he reminds me of Jay Z. I see Sarkodie and i think of Jay Z. He is mould in the form of Jay Z, he is a serious guy."

Anamoah praised the 'Gboza' act for staying away from trouble and being dedicated to his family and craft.

Rapper Sarkodie released a new song with Nigerian Singer RunTown, popular for his hit single Mad Over You on Friday, February 3, 2017.

The song titled Pain Killer was produced by TSpize. The video of the song was released on the same day.

In an interview late last year, he shared a few details about his upcoming album The Highest.

"What I did not do is plan to do an album cos then you don't know how to attack it. I've just been recording the songs but when I put them together, it makes a perfect album. It has all the stories of life, be it love, hardcore, the typical Sarkodie, witty kind of lyrics, funny songs."

Sarkodie has four albums to his credit: Makye (2009), Rapperholic (2012), Sarkology (2014) and Mary(2015) which was dedicated to the memory of his grandmother who wanted him to record live.

Ghana

Stonebwoy 'Begs' for Second Bet Nomination

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has began an earnest campaign on why he deserves a 2017 Black Entertainment Television (BET)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.