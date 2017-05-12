11 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Stonebwoy 'Begs' for Second Bet Nomination

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has began an earnest campaign on why he deserves a 2017 Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards nomination.

The 'Migraine' act posted a thesis, of a sort on his Facebook page explaining why he should be nominated and also win on the awards night.

He won 'Best International Act - Africa' at the 2015 BET Awards.

@Stonebwoyb deserves a 2nd @BET @BET_Intl Nomination & Win!!! He has done a lot in 2016 CONTINENTALLY and GLOBALLY than any other Ghanaian Musician and he's still breaking NEW GROUNDS with MAJOR CONNECTS. Running his own Global Territorial Tours () in and is NO JOKE!!! He played the most African shows in 2017 than any other. This 2017 alone he has worked his way on 3 major international albums "Transition" by @iamjemere Morgan and "Break The World" by @FayAnnLyons that shot to N.o 2 and N.o 3 positions respectively in the World @Billboard Charts for weeks. And next week, he is listed for @MorganHeritage's new album which drops May 19 (Grammy Award Group's album). And as I am typing this now, he is recording with WINNING PRODUCER @TonyCDKelly. Brother deserves a nomination and a win into (again). Placing all the FACTS, TRUTHS here. The records are there to show!!! Bhimnation

Ghana

I Love Sarkodie... He Reminds Me of Jay Z - Nana Aba Anamoah

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah says Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie reminds her of Music mogul Jay Z. She told Berla Mundi on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.