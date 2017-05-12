Ghana: Stonebwoy 'Begs' for Second Bet Nomination

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has began an earnest campaign on why he deserves a 2017 Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards nomination.

The 'Migraine' act posted a thesis, of a sort on his Facebook page explaining why he should be nominated and also win on the awards night.

He won 'Best International Act - Africa' at the 2015 BET Awards.

@Stonebwoyb deserves a 2nd @BET @BET_Intl Nomination & Win!!! He has done a lot in 2016 CONTINENTALLY and GLOBALLY than any other Ghanaian Musician and he's still breaking NEW GROUNDS with MAJOR CONNECTS. Running his own Global Territorial Tours () in and is NO JOKE!!! He played the most African shows in 2017 than any other. This 2017 alone he has worked his way on 3 major international albums "Transition" by @iamjemere Morgan and "Break The World" by @FayAnnLyons that shot to N.o 2 and N.o 3 positions respectively in the World @Billboard Charts for weeks. And next week, he is listed for @MorganHeritage's new album which drops May 19 (Grammy Award Group's album). And as I am typing this now, he is recording with WINNING PRODUCER @TonyCDKelly. Brother deserves a nomination and a win into (again). Placing all the FACTS, TRUTHS here. The records are there to show!!! Bhimnation