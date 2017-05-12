Tanzania: Robust Sanitation Drive in the Offing

Dodoma — In ensuring access to improved sanitation and hygiene at household level, institutions and public areas, the government is working with development partners to launch yet another robust sanitation campaign.

The campaign comes after the first phase of a successful campaign that kicked off in 2012 that saw sanitation and hygiene improving in the country.

The campaign reached its climax in June 2016. "Through this campaign, we are going to run a world class Behaviour Change and Communication (BCC) campaign across the country to help send the message to the general public regarding observing hygiene practices and sanitation," said the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and Elders, Ms Ummy Mwalimu.

Ms Mwalimu, who was speaking during the official launch of the second phase of the campaign that is expected to kick off in July 2017 and stretch to June 2021, said the newly launched initiative was a versatile undertaking ranging from promoting use of improved toilets, hand washing with soap, water treatment at point of use, solid waste management, sanitation in schools and health care facilities to the provision of adequate toilets on highways and bus stops.

According to the minister, Tanzania's improved sanitation is expected to be 55 per cent in 2025 and 65 per cent in 2030.

"These milestones will materialize if we work together to push for the agenda for sanitation forward," she added.

The recent World Bank Report indicates that Tanzania is losing US Dollars 206 million (over 453bn/-) every year due to poor sanitation and hygiene.