The traumatising experience was captured on CCTV footage.

Nairobi — Baby Grace (not her real name) is only seven months and has already been exposed to an unbelievable experience.

An adult woman is seen in the video laying on the floor with her pants halfway removed while innocent baby Grace is seen trying to support herself with a seat, just behind her.

The woman is holding a phone and seemingly she is recording her private parts, taking close up photos and selfies of her half naked body.

She takes different positions in a bid to take a clear recording of her private parts and even moves to other places of the expansive house where there is more light.

The footage, seen by Capital FM News shows a plate food on the floor with food for baby Grace.

She then takes the seven-month old girl and she is seen trying to force her head towards her private parts.

The baby stays there for a few minutes before she lifts her and starts feeding her.

All this she does with a lot of calmness and confidence, despite being a true definition of wickedness.

Mothers Pain

Patience (not her real name), the mother of baby Grace spent the entire day on Sunday orienting her new house help, whom she says going with her appearance, would never have thought is capable of even "harming a fly."

On Monday morning, Patience left for work at 7.30am hoping that her new house help would take good care of her first-born daughter.

At 9.45am, she went back home to check on her baby "while dropping some diapers. I found the baby crying... after some time I went back to work."

Patience, as if suspecting something was amiss, went to check on the baby later at around 1pm.

She returned home at 9.45pm and found the baby crying "unusually."

In the evening, her house help gave "amazing feedback" of how they had spent the day with baby Grace and even said she had finished all the food given to her.

"So to confirm this, at around 10pm, when everybody had gone to sleep, I decided to run the cameras (to review the activities as captured on CCTV)," Patience said during an interview with Capital FM News on Wednesday.

"I was keen to see whether the baby finished the food as she was saying; whether there was any issue and generally I always run the cameras when I come to see the things someone doesn't report."

That is when I saw that this girl taking nude photos of herself, exposing her private parts and taking pictures right in front of my child. At some point, she actually takes the baby and tries to force the baby to go down on her. That is the part that made me crazy and I wondered what kind of things she was trying to do."

At this point, a traumatised Patience, after watching one-hour of the horror footage was shaking and decided to confront her.

"I wanted to kill her... I really did. I picked a knife and went and stood there... Just when I looked at her, I just felt blood coming out of my nose, so I left the room. Breathed in and out and then walked back to her room."After a few minutes of staring at a teddy bear she had been softly cuddling during the interview, Patience takes a deep breath and continues narrating the Monday night ordeal.

"What were you doing with my baby?" that was a question she yelled at her house help, who was then 'dead' asleep.

But the house help denied doing anything wrong until she was told there was a CCTV footage showing her "evil' doings.

Aware that she had been exposed, the house help, a mother of three, started begging for forgiveness.

"She started saying she was sorry and that she would explain everything," Patience recalled.

A fuming Patience won't a hear a word, she called the security guards who handed over the 26 year-old house help to the police.

She had just spent less than 48 hours in her house located within Nairobi.

Police are trying to establish whether the house help was in the pornography business and whether she was sending her naked pictures to someone.

She was due to appear in court this week.

Big brother was watching

The house help had ignored the fact or was not aware that the house was under 24 hours CCTV surveillance.

The cameras are strategically placed in all key places of the house such that it would be next to impossible to do anything without being captured as established by Capital FM News.

In the case of Patience, the Wi-Fi was not working and she would not have viewed the happenings while at the office using her Smartphone.

Smart Cameras

Smart cameras are connected to someone's Wi-Fi network.

You'll receive an alert or email to your Smartphone, so you can view a live stream or choose to save the event for viewing later on.

Most smart cameras have an app available that enables someone to live stream and review the footage.

The cameras require an Android, iOS or Windows tablet or Smartphone.

Parental advise

Patience is grateful that baby Grace, after medical examination was found alright and that the CCTV "watched over her" but says that is not enough.

Though she had done thorough vetting of her house help, even had a copy of her Identity Card, she says parents must be extra vigilant.

"Don't you ever trust anybody a hundred per cent. Never ever!" she says.

"My doctor after examining my daughter picked her phone and checked on her baby as well... it is that traumatizing," a distraught Patience said.

She insists that "It is completely wrong to delegate all your parental duties to any anybody else. It doesn't matter whether you have cameras or not."

"You must know how they play with a baby, how is the feeding or whether they touch them inappropriately," she says.

Police further advise that parents should monitor their employee's social media platforms as well.

Some of these behaviors manifest while they are alone according to detectives who deal with children's rights.

And most of these abuses of minors are committed by relatives or close family friends according to police.

Asked where she picked her behavior from, the mother of three said she "learned from the Internet. I just did what I watched on the Internet."

Various reports continue to reveal that massive abuse of children continues in the country, all under the hands of adults.

According to the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), a Government department, children under the age of five are either neglected (54pc), in custody (17pc) while others are abandoned children (5pc).

Evidence of this is the fact that there are children in the streets, children undergoing FGM and sexual abuse, child trafficking among other issues.

Despite all the progress made, it is worth noting that Kenya is still plagued by a plethora of challenges due to a fragmented coordination mechanism, which hampers the consolidation of gains made regarding childcare and protection.