CHIEF Ngezi has hailed Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya for putting his area and the province on the map. Ndiraya won the Chibuku Super Cup last season and finished in seventh place in the championship race. His team represented Zimbabwe in the CAF Confederation Cup and bowed out in the first round. "I am proud of Ndiraya. He has done a sterling job for Ngezi Platinum Stars. I used to support Amazulu and later Dynamos but when Ngezi won promotion I became their number one fan," said the chief.

"I was excited when he was appointed the coach and we are destined for greater heights.

"I am Chief Ngezi. The mine and the team was named after our name and we have every reason to be proud. I am happy with what Stanley Segula and Alex Mhembere have done to Mhondoro-Ngezi."

Mhembere is 'Zimplats' chief executive and Segula is the managing director of Zimplats and the president of Ngezi Platinum Stars.

"We are going to be a force to reckon with in Zimbabwe football because of Ndiraya. Ngezi is just a team in a rural area and to think that the likes of Dynamos and Highlanders comes here to play football sounds like a dream," said the chief.

Ndiraya is confident his men will deliver in their battle against Harare City on Sunday.

"Harare City are not a bad side but it's just that they started the season not as well as they would have wanted. They were very active on the market and they are a very dangerous team.

"They won their last match and they are very confident and we also won our last match against Shabanie Mine and it means we are meeting on the same level.

"It is going to be an exciting match but the truth is I am demanding consistency from my boys. We have been conceding very soft goals and I think it has to end as we want positive results so that we remain on top," said Ndiraya.

In their last meeting last season Harare City beat the platinum miners by a single goal at Rufaro.

Harare City midfielder Raymond Uchena believes it's time they start to pick more points and build on their win over Tsholotsho in their last Castle Lager Premiership tie.

They face Ngezi Platinum Stars at Morris Depot on Sunday.

Uchena, who has been with the team for the past four years, is now one of the senior players.

"Every game is important to us and the approach is always the same we go there expecting maximum points although it may fail sometimes but we always look for nothing shot of three points.

"The win against Tsholotsho came at the right time for us and I believe it is going to give us confidence against Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday.

"We were just unlucky in other games where we were on top of the situation but we could not utilise the chances that come our way and it happens in football.

"As a team we believe that bad spell is over and we will now start to win games and be at a respectable position.

The Tsholotsho match boosted our confidence and the boys are working hard ahead of the Ngezi Platinum Stars match," said Uchena.

Edwin Madhanhanga scored that priceless winner against Tsholotsho.

"I was happy to score my first goal of the season at Dulivhadzimu and I hope it's the beginning of good things to come," he said.

"The game was tough but opening my account is good for my confidence and I believe we will take the form to our next assignment.

"I have always been taking free kicks but with the availability of Raphael Manuvire last season he was the preferred one so I just took the chance this time around.

"I have always had confidence although I am not yet the free-kick specialist for my club," said the midfielder.