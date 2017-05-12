12 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Libya: Another Set of 258 Nigerians Return From Libya

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Immigration officials screening Nigerian returnee from Libya during their arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

No fewer than 258 more Nigerian returnees from Libya arrived the country on Thursday aboard a chartered Airbus A330-200 with registration mark 5A-LAT operated by Libya Airlines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aircraft landed about 9:43 p.m. at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The returnees, who included four children and one infant, were made up of of 233 males, 25 females.

Their return was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Nigerian embassy in Libya.

They were received at the Hajj Camp area of the airport by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Protection of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.

Addressing journalists, Julie Okah-Donli, the director-general of NAPTIP, said the agency was particularly interested in trafficked persons.

"After the profiling have been done, for those that have been trafficked, we will take them away to our shelters," she said.

According to her, the agency is working with the international community to clamp down on the trafficking syndicate.

"They are doing their investigation and very soon we will be able to come out with effective results," she said.

Also, Onimode Bandele, Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA, said some of the returnees had medical issues.

He said some of them were suffering from depression and malnutrition, while one person sustained gun injury. (NAN)

More on This

5,500 Nigerians to Be Deported From Libya, Mali

A total number of 5,500 Nigerians are set to be deported from Mali and Libya, over various migration offences ranging… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.