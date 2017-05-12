Kenya: Local Retailers Warn of Flour, Sugar and Milk Rationing

Nairobi — Local retainers have indicated there could be maize flour, sugar and milk rationing to manage existing shortage of the commodities.

Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK) Chairman Wahome Muchiri says this is to ensure there is fair supply to the customers.

"All RETRAK members are committed to providing fair access to the commodities in short supply. We therefore request retail customers to co-operate and oblige when called upon to pick products under rationing treatment such as maize meal or sugar, in limited numbers," Muchiri said on Thursday.

Currently, a packet of 2 kilograms of maize flour is selling average price of Sh140, a kilo of sugar Sh180 and a packet of milk at Sh65.

He says the retailers have embarked on an engagement process with basic commodities suppliers to manage the prevailing shortage.

Muchiri however denies any hoarding activity of the said commodities, causing both shortage and cost crisis.

"Formal Retail traders are not engaging in hoarding of essential food commodities, and implied in sections of the media. We as the intermediary between the Suppliers and the retail customers, we continue to suffer poor and acutely erratic deliveries," he explained.

"Formal retailers avail products for sale at Supplier recommended retail prices. Our members have no latitude to set prices at will and remain guided by the Suppliers current price guides."