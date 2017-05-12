12 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Under Probe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tawanda Mangoma

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has redeployed a three-member team of investigators to probe corruption allegations against Chiredzi Town Council. Minister Kasukuwere confirmed the development in an interview, but directed questions to Principal Director Urban Local Authorities in the Ministry, Ms Erica Johns.

"Yes, the ministry has sent a team of investigators to Chiredzi Town Council, you can get more details from Ms Johns," said Minister Kasukuwere.

Ms Johns said Minister Kasukuwere identified some grey areas in the report which was submitted by the investigators who visited the area last year and redeployed them to gather more details.

"We have not sent another investigation team," she said.

"We have just sent the very same team which visited Chiredzi last year to investigate issues pertaining to land allocation.

"The minister, in reading the reports submitted by the investigators, noted some areas which need clarification.

"This additional information will help him make a solid decision pertaining land issues which were raised by residents."

Ms Johns said the ministry would also like to give a detailed report to Parliament, as Chiredzi West Member of Parliament Cde Darlington Chiwa had raised some questions of the allocation of residential stands by council.

"As you are aware, the Member of Parliament for Chiredzi submitted some questions regarding land allocations in Chiredzi, so this is one of the areas which we are looking at," she said.

Chiredzi councillors, seven of them from zanu-pf and one from MDC-T, have been accused of allocating themselves 40 residential stands apiece.

Residents threatened to demonstrate if Minister Kasukuwere failed to pass a verdict over the alleged corruption by the councillors.

Minister Kasukuwere repeatedly said he was still studying the report and would come to Chiredzi to resolve the matter.

Zimbabwe

Minister in Youth Fund Storm

Ministry of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment provincial head for the Midlands has told… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.