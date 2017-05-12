11 May 2017

Kenya: Joy, Tears Characterise Police Recruitment

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The police recruitment drive attracted tens of thousands of youths despite the exercise only targeting 10,000 people.

It was an exercise characterised by excitement and disappointments for those who did not make it to the final list, like some of those who spoke to Capital FM News at the Nyayo Stadium recruitment centre.

"I am completely tired and I am not trying again... what is a certificate of good conduct to stop me from serving the country?" one of the youths asked, visibly fatigued by the vetting and what the future holds for him asked.

"This is my fourth time. Last time they told me I was short, I have now gained height but I don't have a certificate of good conduct."

For others, they might not have been picked but they were optimistic that next time they will be lucky.

Grace Akinyi failed the test because she could not close one of her eyes while the other one is still opened.

"I feel heartbroken that such a reason has stopped me from joining my dream job," a teary Akinyi told Capital FM News.

It was her fourth time as well but in her case, she is not giving up.

With the high unemployment rate in the country among the youth, some were escorted by parents who only watched at a distance as they went through the vetting, some whispering a prayer to God, for their son or daughters to be admitted.

"I have tried to take my son to a teachers college but he just wants to join the police service," one of the parents said.

"It is passion and it seems he will be picked."

Kenya Police spokesperson Charles Owino said the process was not marred by many incidents saying other than medical and physical requirements, they also ensured that regional balance was considered.

He said the exercise was transparent.

