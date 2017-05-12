Kenya: The Hub Karen to Install 450kwz Power Plant

Nairobi — The Hub Karen Mall is set to install a 450 Kilowatt solar electric power generating plant as part of its going-green initiative.

The move is intended to cut the mall's carbon dioxide emissions by 525.18 tonnes per year.

The installation of the rooftop solar panels is part of a strategy to position The Hub Karen Mall, as Africa's premier green shopping destination.

According to Azalea Holdings Director, Philippe Cauviere, the solar farm project will generate 660,000 KWh of power per year, enough to provide for the entire day needs of the mall.

"Apart from the cost saving benefits, we are leveraging on renewable energy to address the larger environmental challenges facing the world today," said Cauviere, adding that, "From the architectural conceptualization to the implementation of respective technologies, The Hub Karen Mall serves as a benchmark for green building construction."

The solar power project is currently undergoing regulatory approvals and installation is expected to start once the approvals are finalised.

The mall that opened shop in February 2016, hosts local and international retailers that include the French retail giant Carrefour, Furniture Palace, Funscapes, F&F fashion, Bossini, Adidas, Reebok, Burger King, Dominos, KFC, Artcaffe and Ocean Basket among others.

The Hub Karen has been developed over two phases, the first phase being a 35,000sqm gross area (excluding parking), featuring a retail, offices, medical, wellness centre which opened on February 4th 2016; phase 2 will include more parking bays and a hotel/conference centre.

Currently, The Hub Karen is enjoying a more than 55,000 weekly foot-fall and features secure parking bays with a capacity to hold more than 1200 vehicles.