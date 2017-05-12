11 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru Assures UK Investors Kenya Will Remain Stable Despite Polls

press release By PSCU

London, United Kingdom — President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday that Kenya was committed to free, fair and peaceful elections, and business was unlikely to be affected by the process.

He told British investors at a forum in London that the 2010 Constitution had led to the creation of robust institutions that ensured a transparent process.

"We have independent institutions such as the judiciary and the electoral body. We have free media," the President told investors drawn from the East African Association which draws its membership from UK companies interested in the region.

"We are looking forward to a peaceful process. Business should not be impacted by the process. You should keep your money and faith in our country," President Kenyatta said.

The United Kingdom has hundreds of companies invested in Kenya worth trillions of shillings.

