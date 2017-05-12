Rwanda: Peace Cup - Rayon Sports Beat Musanze to Stay On Course

Rayon Sports assistant coach Maurice Nshimiyimana has praised his players after coming from behind to beat league rivals Musanze FC (2-1) in the first leg of the Peace Cup last 16 on Wednesday at Ubworoherane Stadium.

The hosts Musanze took the lead in the 19th minute through Congolese striker Wai Yeka. The holders had to wait until the 70th minute before finding the equaliser through Moustapha Nsengiyumva before Malian forward Tidiane Kone netted the winner two minutes later.

The second leg will be played on Sunday at Stade de Kigali in Nyamirambo where Sosthene Habimana's Musanze will need to win 2-0 to force a penalty shootout or win 3-0 outright to advance to the quarter-finals.

"It was a hard game to win as we excepted because Musanze is a strong team and they came into the game seeking to win in front of their fans, so we are happy to get a good result. We will be looking to win the second leg and reach quarter-finals," said Nshimiyimana.

Musanze's Habimana, a former Rayon Sports player and assistant coach, was disappointed that after making a bright start, his team couldn't extend their advantage.

He said, "We started well and did not only score the first goal, but also dominated the entire first half. Our concentration dropped a bit in the final 20 minutes, which allowed Rayon Sports to score two goals. I am disappointed because when we took the lead, I thought we could go on to win the game."

Elsewhere, forward Justin Mico netted twice as the 2015 winners; Police FC beat Gicumbi FC 2-0 at Kicukiro Stadium, while Amagaju FC beat second division side La Jeunesse FC 2-0 thanks to goals from Amani Mugisho and Jean de Dieu Manishimwe in the 8th and 37th minutes respectively.

SC Kiyovu's miserable season continue as they lost 1-0 away to Marines FC, Egide Rwaka netted the only goal of the match played at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu whereas AS Kigali defeated Mukura Victory Sports 2-0 at Huye Stadium.

The only shock of the first leg came in at Stade de Muhanga when second division outfit AS Muhanga beat Bugesera FC, who are fifth in the league, 1-0 while the last year's finalist APR FC played out a goalless draw against Sunrise FC in Nyagatare.

Wednesday

Peace Cup, last 16

First Leg

Musanze FC 1-2 Rayon Sports

Mukura VS 0-2 AS Kigali

Marines FC 1-0 SC Kiyovu

AS Muhanga 1-0 Bugesera

La Jeunesse 0-2 Amagaju

Police FC 2-0 Gicumbi

Sunrise FC 0-0 APR FC