Kenya: 5 Kenyans, 67 Somalis Arrive in Nairobi After US Deportations

Nairobi — Five Kenyans and 67 Somalis have been deported from the United States over immigration issues.

Officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport told Capital FM News that the deportees arrived in Nairobi Friday morning.

It is understood that the deportations are part of US President Donald Trump's policy to rid America of illegal immigrants although it is mainly focused at nationals from Muslim-dominated countries.

The US administration however fiercely denied it deliberately single out Muslims in its anti-immigration drive during an appeals court hearing Monday.

The hearing came as Trump seeks to bounce back from a series of stinging judicial defeats over his controversial effort to bar travelers from half a dozen mainly Muslim countries.

The question of intention is key since the US Constitution forbids religious discrimination. Trump's detractors say it is beyond doubt that Muslims were the ban's intended target, but the administration says it is motivated strictly by national security concerns, an area where US presidents have wide powers.

Trump "never intended for that to discriminate on the basis of any particular religion," Jeffrey Wall, the US acting solicitor general, told judges of the Fourth US Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond during an intensely argued afternoon hearing.

"He made clear he was not talking about Muslims all over the world," said Wall. "That's why it's not a Muslim ban."