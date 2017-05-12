12 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Degazette Some Green Spaces for Human Leisure

Tagged:

Related Topics

editorial By The New Times

Kigali's fabled cleanliness is accentuated by serene green spaces. Truly beautiful greens and flowers that is well kempt. Of course, anyone living in the city should be proud of this.

But there is one side of the story of the beautiful sceneries that many would no doubt wish to see differently. This is blending nature with humans to have a livelier and vivacious city life. Not that the current life is dull.

Presently, it appears like these spaces are gazetted, meaning that besides city council workers who maintain them and birds, human activities, like leisure, are restricted. Every normal human would savour the thought of laying in the lush green of one of the most magnificent open spaces in Kigali - between KBC and Defence ministry headquarters - with a book in their hand or a drink during hot weather to just relax there.

There are many such spaces dotting the city and its suburbs, including the newly created green spaces along the Kacyiru-Remera road. But the City of Kigali has its reasons for keeping these spaces as they are presently.

Among them, security. Other reasons include cleanliness of these spaces, the need to maintain the greenery without humans messing them as well as the idea to keep the city clear of idle and disorderly persons as opening such spaces would see even vendors hanging around.

However, the modern cities are planned to have green spaces that are not just for the human eye to admire and appreciate but also for them to use for leisure. It might look like a long shot, but it would be worthwhile for the City of Kigali to look into the idea of creating some green spaces for leisure parks.

Of course, if such ideas were conceptualised, authorities would also look into how to keep the spaces clean as well as keep hoodlums and other idle and disorderly persons at bay. For instance, through a public-private partnership where a space can be sublet to a private firm's management.

Surely, the much admired green city that Kigali is cannot continue to be devoid of human leisure in open parks. The City of Kigali should look into this long shot.

Rwanda

EU Opts for Dialogue As Region Ignores Signing Trade Deal

European Union (EU) has invited the government to a dialogue over the contentious Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.