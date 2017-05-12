Rwanda: Sunrise to Clear Players' Arrears in Two Weeks

The management of troubled national football league side Sunrise FC has promised to clear the arrears for their players and coaching staff in the next two weeks.

The assurance comes days after the players threatened to boycott the Peace Cup round of 16 first leg encounter against APR FC unless they got their unpaid salaries and bonuses for three months.

True to their threat, on Wednesday, the players refused to step on the pitch until club officials signed a cheque of Rwf2million (not part of the arrears). The game which was delayed for about 20 minutes ultimately ended in a goalless draw.

A reliable source in the club revealed that the salary arrears for the past three months have accumulated to about Rwf7million.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Sunrise FC secretary general, Emmanuel Rebero, admitted that the Rwf2million cheque given to the players before the match is not part of their salary arrears but rather a motivation bonus.

"The first installment of their arrears will be put on their bank accounts on Thursday (yesterday) and the second will be paid before the second leg (on Saturday), while the third will be paid before the league game with Police FC next weekend," Rebero explained.

However, reports from the camp indicate that players are prepared to down their tools for the second leg unless these pledges are fulfilled.

Separately, head coach, Andre Casa Mbugo, declined to comment about his own situation regarding the unpaid salary and instead said he is focused on preparing for the next games.

"Considering the circumstances, a goalless draw is a good result and I am pretty confident that we can beat APR in the second leg and progress but that's only if the club meet the players' demands," he noted.