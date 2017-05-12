Rwanda: APR Take On Reg in Bid for Playoffs Spot

APR will lock horns with table leaders Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in the national basketball league today evening at Amahoro Indoor Stadium, seeking a positive result to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The game starts at 8pm.

Former champions APR started the season pretty well and looked to be among the title contenders. However, they stumbled midway the campaign and are currently standing in fifth place with 20 points, seven behind table leaders REG with four games remaining in regular season.

Cliff Owuor's APR registered a seven-game unbeaten run, but their streak was brought to an end by today's opponents, who defeated them 83-76-the army side has gone on to lose five more games hence falling off the race for the title.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, Owuor revealed that today's game is crucial to APR's hopes of finishing in the top four and make it to the playoffs.

"The league title is almost an impossible mission, our aim now is to qualify for the playoffs, winning Friday's game would boost our chances ahead of the remaining three games," said Owuor.

The former Kenya international added, "REG is a strong side but we can beat them if we can find a solution for their key players Kami Kabange and Bievenue Ngandu, whom they rely on in every game."

Jean Bahufite's league debutants REG have only lost one game this season against Patriots in the first round and are odds-on to win the regular season title.

Reigning champions Patriots, who will be up against United Generation Basketbll (UGB) club in the first game of the evening, are second with 26 points, one point adrift of the leaders.

Friday night

Patriots vs UGB 6pm

REG vs APR 8pm

Saturday

Rusizi vs CSK 9am

IPRC-South vs 30-Plus 3pm

Women

Ubumwe vs APR 11am

IPRC-South vs The Hoops Rwa 1pm

Sunday: Men

Rusizi vs 30-Plus 9am

IPRC-South vs Espoir 12pm