12 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Hey Pledges 'A Stronger Squad' Ahead of Afcon Qualifiers

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/The New Times
Amavubi players undergoing a fitness test at Amahoro National Stadium.
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team head coach, Antoine Hey, has vowed to assemble a stronger team before the forthcoming international competitions, beginning next month.

Thirty-five players have been summoned for the second fitness test from May 24-25 at Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali.

Out of those summoned, the German tactician will select the final squad (including professionals) for the opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic on June 11 in Bangue. In the same group, Cote d'Ivoire will host Guinea in Abidjan on the same weekend.

"We must have a very well prepared and strong team available for the international competitions," Hey said in an interview with Times Sport.

He added, "When we start the training (on May 25-26), we will not have time to improve the fitness, but instead we will focus more on the technical and tactical side. I believe we will have a strong team available before the first qualifier."

Rwanda was drawn in Group H for AFCON 2019 along with Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Central African Republic.

The remaining qualifiers will be played between March and November 2018.

Amavubi will be looking to qualify for the second time having made its debut in 2004, in Tunisia.

The winner of each group alongside the best three second placed teams will qualify for the tournament and hosts Cameroon will also be part of the qualifiers.

Hey dropped six players from the initial 41 that attended the first fitness test held on May 4, with all players being tested on both speed and endurance.

Those dropped include; Herve Rugwiro (APR FC), Fiston Munezero, Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports), Michel Ndahinduka, Rodrigue Murengezi, (AS Kigali) and Francois Hakizimana (Musanze FC).

The 31 outfield players:

Michel Rusheshangonga, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Faustin Usengimana, Aimable Nsabimana, Yannick Mukunzi, Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Djihad Bizimana, Fiston Nkizingabo, Patrick Sibomana and Amran Nshimiyimana (APR FC).

Thierry Manzi, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Olivier Niyonzima and Djabel Manishimwe (Rayon Sports), Mohamed Mpozembizi, Eric Ngendahimana, Justin Mico, Jean Marie Vianney Muvandimwe and Dany Usengimana (Police FC), Ally Niyonzima and Yussuf Habimana (Mukura)

Others are; Aimable Rucogoza, Bertrand Iradukunda and David Nzabanita (Bugesera FC), Soter Kayumba, Latif Bishira, Barnabe Mubumbyi and Eric Iradukunda (AS Kigali), Ramadhan Niyonkuru (Musanze FC), Gilbert Mugisha (Pepiniere FC) and Ally Mbogo (Espoir FC).

Rwanda

