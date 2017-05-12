"We, the African people, have always been here. What is the proof? It is very simple. We are here. We are Egypt. We are Sudan. We are Nubia. We are Kush. We are Ethiopia. There is no book of antiquity in which we are not mentioned. We are the pre-history, history and future of humankind. We are humankind". Gen John Garang de Mabior, Kampala, January 2005.

Last week, we argued that the vigorous implementation of a pan-Africanist vision is a strategic imperative for the forward advancement of the African people. We started by tracing the diverse origins of pan- Africanist inspiration and ideals and located them in the reality that Africa gave life to the planet earth.

Today, we demonstrate how Africa gave civilization to Mother Earth - a precursor to next week's discussion on contemporary pan-Africanism.

We do not have the time to delve deep into the first great civilizations on Mother Earth. We can, perhaps, mention them in passing, starting with the most recent: the Incas civilization which flourished by the 16th century; the Aztecs civilization which flourished from the 14th to 16th century; Roman civilization which started its ascendency in the 6th Century BC; Persian civilization which flourished by 550 BC;

Greek civilization whose rise had started by 2,700 BC; ancient China which gave rise to the Yellow River civilization around 2,700 BC; the Mayan civilization which flourished by 2,600 BC; the Indus Valley civilization whose peak phase was between 2,600 and 1,900 BC; Mesopotamian civilization - which usually contends with Egypt for the place of honor as first civilization - whose timeline dates between 3,300 to 750 BC.

Before all the civilizations, Africa had already given planet earth the use of fire - two million years ago. Africa was the home of the first tools, astronomy, jewelry, fishing, mathematics, crops, art, use of pigments, cutting and other pointed instruments and animal domestication. Ancient Egyptian civilization embodies and symbolizes the totality of this contribution.

Egyptian civilization followed prehistoric Egypt (which was peopled by 3,500BC) and coalesced around 3,150BC, with the political unification of Upper and Lower Egypt under the first pharaoh, Menes.

The history of ancient Egypt occurred in a series of stable kingdoms, namely: the Old Kingdom of the Early Bronze Age, the Middle Kingdom of the Middle Bronze Age and the New Kingdom of the Late Bronze Age.

We shall digress a little, to mention the origins of various empires and kingdoms which rose, flourished and disappeared in Africa over the last 1,000 years - before returning to Egypt: Buganda (Muwaawa) 11th century; Zimbabwe (11th century); Ghana (11th century); Mali (13th century); Bunyoro (13th century); Songhai (14th century), and Mpororo (17th century).

There are, however, two other ancient African civilizations which must be evaluated in their own right - which we shall do another day - although they cannot be delinked from the discussion on ancient Egypt: Kush (Nubia) and Ethiopia - both rising in the second millennium BC.

Ancient Egypt reached the pinnacle of its power in the New Kingdom, during the Ramesside period, where it rivalled the Hittite Empire, Assyrian Empire and Mitanni Empire.

The success of ancient Egyptian civilization came partly from its ability to adapt to the conditions of the Nile river valley for agriculture. The predictable flooding and controlled irrigation of the fertile valley produced surplus crops, which supported a more dense population, and social development and culture.

With resources to spare, the administration sponsored mineral exploitation of the valley and surrounding desert regions, the early development of an independent writing system, the organization of collective construction and agricultural projects, trade with surrounding regions, and a military intended to defeat foreign enemies and assert Egyptian dominance.

Motivating and organizing these activities was a bureaucracy of elite scribes, religious leaders, and administrators under the control of a pharaoh, who ensured the cooperation and unity of the Egyptian people in the context of an elaborate system of religious beliefs.

The many achievements of the ancient Egyptians include the quarrying, surveying and construction techniques that supported the building of monumental pyramids, temples, and obelisks; a system of mathematics, a practical and effective system of medicine, irrigation systems and agricultural production techniques, the first known planked boats, glass technology, new forms of literature, and the earliest known peace treaty which was made with the Hittites.

Egypt's art and architecture were widely copied, and its antiquities carried off (plundered and robbed) to far corners of the world. Its monumental ruins have inspired the imagination of peoples - for centuries.

The author is a private secretary/political affairs at State House.