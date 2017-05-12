Zimbabwe: Chickens Come Home to Roost for Poultry Feed Theft Suspect

A weighbridge ticket sold out a warehouse clerk at National Foods Limited who allegedly stole part of a poultry feed consignment, swindling the company of $63 000. Paul Sagori (46) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza yesterday charged with theft of trust property. He is on bail and was remanded to May 17. The complainant is National Foods Limited represented by its loss control officer, Mr Tonderai Chiota.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa told the court that Sagori's duties included receiving products returns, posting data in the company's sage system and issuing out credit notes to customers.

He was also responsible for re-bagging returned goods and transferring goods in transit to main warehouses within the complex.

It is alleged that on a daily basis, Sagori received and entered into the system products returned from various customers for distribution to relevant sections for further processing or disposal.

The reasons for the return included damages and expiry dates.

It is alleged that between January 11 and 27 this year, Sagori received 4 x 50kg pellets, 1 x 50kg broiler finisher, 1 797 x 50kg broiler starter crumbles, 172 x 50 kg broiler starter mesh and 251 x 50kg chick crumbles.

The court heard that the consignment weighed 39,46 tonnes and Sagori did not record 16,6 tonnes valued at $24 409, 70.

He allegedly manipulated the system purporting that the company received the whole consignment.

Sagori allegedly swindled the company of a total of $63 814, 70 using the same method.

He was arrested after he mistakenly submitted some tickets reflecting the correct information from the weighbridge, resulting in authorities picking up the anomalies.