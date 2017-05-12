Photo: Janericloebe/Wikipedia

Siemens office building in Germany (file photo).

Uganda and Sudan recently signed agreements with Siemens, where the German information and communications technological company will develop solutions in the areas of power supply, transportation, industry and healthcare, according to a press statement.

Siemens pointed out that its agreements with Uganda and Sudan were primarily to increase national power generating capacities and to connect more people to the power grids.

The German firm said the agreements, which were signed in Durban during the recent World Economic Forum, will deepen the public-private partnerships that Uganda is trying to pro- mote.

"Africa's economies are gaining ground and can develop their full potential with the right partner. Siemens wants to support their sustainable development - with solutions and projects in Africa, for Africa. The agreements with our African partners are important steps along this path," said Joe Kaeser, the president and CEO of Siemens AG.

Brigitte Zypries, the German federal minister for Economics and Energy, said: "Africa is a continent with economic opportunities and the German industry is an outstanding partner for the countries of Africa to realize these opportunities. I am very pleased that with the agreements signed today, good progress is being made towards the goal of better infrastructure and thus more growth and employment.

The minister of finance, Matia Kasaija, signed on behalf of Uganda.