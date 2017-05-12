A Chiredzi man, Ishmael Mlambo (23), was yesterday denied bail by Chiredzi magistrate Geraldine Mutsoto for allegedly possessing and selling mbanje on the streets. Prosecutor Mr Doubt Phiri said on May 5 this year, Mlambo, of House Number 1647 B. Molly Road, Tshovani, and his three brothers, who are still at large, were found in possession of around 20kg of mbanje.

Mr Phiri further alleged that the suspect was selling the drug on the streets in Chiredzi.

"The accused person together with his brothers Daniel, Trust and Simbarashe, who are still at large, were arrested for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs as defined in Section 156 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23," he said

"Accused persons together with the others namely Daniel, Trust and Simbarashe Mlambo had in their possession a 210-litre drum with 10 bags with dagga, a large blue trunk with one taxi bag full of dagga and one black trunk with dagga. The total weight of the dagga is 20kg."

Mlambo, who was represented by Mr Charles Vhudzi of Zimbodza and Associates, was not asked to plead.

Mr Vhudzi pushed for the State to grant his client bail.

"Your Worship, my client deserves to be out on bail," he said. "He submitted to the State his residential address, he is a first offender and he cannot run away from his assets which include a residential stand and a car. He also has a family to look after."

Mr Phiri opposed bail arguing that Mlambo was a flight risk as he had tried to run away from the police the day he was arrested.

Ms Mutsoto remanded Mlambo in custody to May 24.