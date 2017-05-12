12 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Sells Mbanje On Chiredzi Streets

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Google
(File photo).
By Tawanda Mangoma

A Chiredzi man, Ishmael Mlambo (23), was yesterday denied bail by Chiredzi magistrate Geraldine Mutsoto for allegedly possessing and selling mbanje on the streets. Prosecutor Mr Doubt Phiri said on May 5 this year, Mlambo, of House Number 1647 B. Molly Road, Tshovani, and his three brothers, who are still at large, were found in possession of around 20kg of mbanje.

Mr Phiri further alleged that the suspect was selling the drug on the streets in Chiredzi.

"The accused person together with his brothers Daniel, Trust and Simbarashe, who are still at large, were arrested for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs as defined in Section 156 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23," he said

"Accused persons together with the others namely Daniel, Trust and Simbarashe Mlambo had in their possession a 210-litre drum with 10 bags with dagga, a large blue trunk with one taxi bag full of dagga and one black trunk with dagga. The total weight of the dagga is 20kg."

Mlambo, who was represented by Mr Charles Vhudzi of Zimbodza and Associates, was not asked to plead.

Mr Vhudzi pushed for the State to grant his client bail.

"Your Worship, my client deserves to be out on bail," he said. "He submitted to the State his residential address, he is a first offender and he cannot run away from his assets which include a residential stand and a car. He also has a family to look after."

Mr Phiri opposed bail arguing that Mlambo was a flight risk as he had tried to run away from the police the day he was arrested.

Ms Mutsoto remanded Mlambo in custody to May 24.

Zimbabwe

Govt to Abolish Dual Citizenship

Government will not seek to re-align the Citizenship Act with the new Constitution, but will instead move for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.