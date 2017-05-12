The DA says President Jacob Zuma has missed his deadline to hand over his reasons and record of decision for his Cabinet reshuffle on March 31.

Judge Bashier Vally made the ruling in Pretoria on Thursday, after listening to arguments.

DA MP James Selfe said the deadline was at 16:00 on Thursday afternoon.

Zuma filed an application for leave to appeal the decision of the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday evening.

"Given that President Zuma has only filed an application to appeal handing over his record of decision, he should still have provided his reasons by close of business today, for the cataclysmic axing of Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, and Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas," Selfe said.

Selfe said there was a material difference between a record of decision and the reasons for the decision.

"The record pertains to any and all documentation upon which he relied to make the decision. The reasons for the decision goes to the heart of what lead to the decision, essentially the key information which then informed his decision, not all the information."

According to Selfe the president's legal team admitted in open court that the DA and the country were entitled to the reasons, if not the record.

"We have already been in touch with Judge Vally's registrar to request an urgent date to argue the application for leave to appeal. We hope as early as next week," he said.

Zuma's lawyer Michael Hulley could not be reached for comment.

