12 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Runtown Releases New Single Titled "For Life"

Tagged:

Related Topics

Still basking in the euphoria of the huge success of his last single 'Mad Over You', Nigerian popstar, Runtown is back with his first official song of the year 2017.

The new song is titled 'For Life' produced by Krizbeatz and it"s already been certified a monster hit by music industry critics and pundits who have listen to it.

According to Runtown, 'It takes a lot of time to make classic songs and I'm glad I've put in the time for my fans to enjoy only the best sound from me and that's why we put out the song with a Lyrics video so my fans can truly feel and understand every word of the song'.

The Eric Many frontline act has enjoyed a remarkable year with multi million naira endorsement deals,sold out concerts and tours all over the world.

Nigeria

Many Chibok Girls Radicalised, Married Off - Source

The Chibok community in Abuja has confirmed the identities of 73 of the 82 recently-released school girls, saying they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.