Photo: NBS TV/Youtube

Now Kamwenge town council mayor Geoffrey Byamukama claims that police detectives tortured him from the now notorious high security Nalufenya police detention facility in Jinja district.

Geoffrey Byamukama, the mayor of the western Kamwenge town council, looked helpless and in agony on his bed at Nakasero hospital in Kampala.

His knees and feet bore sore wounds. Byamukama is a suspect in the murder of the former police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who was killed in March by hitherto unknown gunmen.

Asked how he ended up in this pathetic state, Byamukama told The Observer on Wednesday that he was tortured while in detention at the notorious Nalufenya detention facility in Jinja.

Speaking to this newspaper from his hospital bed, Byamukama said he was arrested from the office of a commissioner in the ministry of Lands on April 11 by two gentlemen.

They identified themselves as Fred Tumuhiirwe and a one Byenkya from the police's flying squad and special operations unit respectively. Byamukama said he was then put into a waiting police van where he found three muscular men. They closed the door and drove him to an unknown place.

"When they dropped me into their van, the beatings started. They told me that to save my life, I had to confess that I participated in the killing of Kaweesi which I refused," he said, almost on the brink of tears.

Byamukama added that he pleaded with his tormentors to stop the beatings but they refused. Later, he said, he was dumped at Nalufenya detention facility in Jinja where the beating continued only that this time, he almost got killed.

"When I went into comma [after the beating], they rushed me to a hospital in Jinja where the management refused to admit me because I was half dead," he said.

"I don't know if I will ever walk or stand on my legs again," he said, while shedding tears.

"I think this is the right time for God to take me. I am tired and angry; I deserve to rest forever," Byamukama said, wincing in pain.

Byamukama's wife, Viola Komugisha, told The Observer at the hospital that her husband was arrested and tortured by police officers attached to the flying squad.

"My husband was tortured by officers from the flying squad claiming that he knew Kaweesi's killers," she said.

She said once they (family) found out that he had been taken to Nalufenya, they went there. She said they found him (Byamukama) in critical condition and requested to take him to hospital but the police refused.

Other sources within security told us that Byamukama was taken to various police stations before he was taken to Nalufenya where he was tortured.

The sources said Byamukama was later rushed to Jinja regional referral hospital for treatment, but doctors rejected him, claiming that his situation was worrying.

SNEAKED INTO NAKASERO

Byamukama's tormentors then tried to rush him to Mulago hospital but they feared human rights activists and groups would be alerted.

He was later secretly booked into Nakasero hospital, where he has been heavily guarded since. On Wednesday evening, our sources tipped us that he was still holed up at the hospital. Later in the night, we sneaked into the hospital and managed to locate Byamukama in room 312.

SECURITY DENIES

Byamukama's testimony, and numerous claims that police is torturing suspects, has forced the force on the defensive. The commander of the police flying squad, Herbert Muhangi, denied that his men tortured or even arrested Byamukama.

"I have never ordered or directed for the arrest and torture of Byamukama. I have my methods of investigations and interrogations but I cannot torture people," he said yesterday.

Muhangi said Byamukama knows the people who tortured him and they are not from flying squad.

"Good enough, he mentioned people who arrested and tortured him. I have never been with such people in the flying squad," he said.

Muhangi also said he relocated from Nalufenya some time back and he is not responsible for what happens at the high-security detention facility.

Other sources claimed Byamukama and other suspects were arrested and tortured by operatives from Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, CMI.

But the CMI chief, Col Abel Kandiho, rubbished these accusations in a telephone interview with The Observer yesterday.

"We don't know that person [Byamukama]. We have never arrested him and he is not in our records," he said.

Kanduho said CMI has the list of people they arrested in regard to Kaweesi's killing and nobody has come up to say that he was tortured by CMI.

"If the mayor says that he was tortured by police, then police should take the blame and explain why they tortured him," he said.

Brig Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesperson, said yesterday that it is not the culture of UPDF to torture suspects. He said, "If the mayor accuses police of torture, then it is police to explain who tortured him and why."

MORE ARRESTS

Yesterday, seven other suspects were arraigned before Nakawa magistrate's court in connection with the murder of Kaweesi, bringing the total number of arrests so far to 20.

The suspects who appeared before Grade I Magistrate Noah Ssajjabi were charged with terrorism, two counts of murder of Godfrey Wambewa and Kenneth Erau, the driver and bodyguard of Kaweesi respectively, abetting terrorism, and robbery of two guns from their victims.

They were sent on remand until May 18 since the magistrate's court cannot hear capital offences.