Uganda: Why Uganda Needs an Engaged Intelligentsia

Yesterday, we launched a think tank at Makerere University, the Society for Justice and National Unity (SoJNU). Majority of the founder members are senior scholars at Makerere, a few of them veterans in the Ugandan democratic struggle.

One reflective commentator told me that the name of the think tank sounds too lofty and grandiose. But as founders, we don't have any illusions about a grand plan to save Uganda. Ours is a modest attempt at contributing to a wider public good for the country drawing on our intellectual resources.

The think tank is non-partisan but by no means apolitical. We are public-spirited but do not hold the hubris of being saviors or bearing the magic bullet to our country's endemic problems.

The motivation for founding SoJNU is straightforward. We believe that intellectuals, especially those occupying a fairly-privileged site of the university campus, have a role to play and a social obligation to meet. In the same way, the university as a whole cannot be walled off from society without playing a direct role in key social-political questions.

A society is as good as its most important resource - its people. Individuals generate ideas. Ideas are central to social transformation. Historically, revolutionary thinking and transformative agendas have gestated at university campuses.

Needless to say, authoritarian rulers are well aware of the power of ideas. A well-functioning and productive university is a threat to rulers facing a legitimacy deficit and who must rule through machinations and violation of the laws of the land and the laws of nature.

Uganda faces stupendous problems and institutional decay throughout the public sector. But the deliberate strangling of Makerere University, our premier and precious highest institution of learning, smacks of a malicious scheme to cripple intellectual engagement and torpedo the critical role of the university in shaping national debate and public discourse.

The upshot of keeping Makerere in a crisis- mode is that many scholars are reduced to the desperate struggle to survive. Independent thinking is undermined and sacrificed at the altar of earning a living. Lending a critical voice to key public issues is treated as either secondary or an unworthy inconvenience.

The initial impetus for creating SoJNU was to provide a forum of like-minded intellectuals interested in the struggle for social justice and attainment of a fair society.

We thought we needed to join hands and pool ideas on reclaiming the intellectual space and forging a consistent, critical engagement with the public. By so doing, we would be meeting our obligations as citizens. But we also would be rendering a modest service expected of university people.

Through the think tank, we can collectively mobilize our nation's intellectual resources for progressive causes. We can make a stronger case for the rulers to change course lest they go down with the country. Perhaps more important, the intelligentsia has the capacity to impress upon citizens their collective ownership of the country and the destiny of our future.

At yesterday's symposium, we sought to interrogate the question of "Who owns Uganda's economy?" This question has deeper implications for social justice and political stability. An economy is the bedrock of society. In Marxist thought, the economy is the base upon which all else sits, including the politics and the culture of a nation.

The extent to which an economy is owned and controlled by its citizens greatly impinges on the long-term stake and social investment that citizens attach to the country. By contrast, an economy driven largely by foreign business interests and external policy-dictates will in all likelihood serve interests and needs that are anything but those of the citizens.

This is more than mere pandering to nationalistic sentiments. Rather, it is to candidly confront the unpleasant truth that without citizens feeling the fruits of economic growth and owning the challenges of economic wellbeing, there is no guaranteed long-term social stability.

Our resolve is to use the auspices of this think tank to reach out to a broader spectrum of public-interested Ugandans willing to raise and engage with critical questions of interest to Uganda and beyond.

We have and will continue to take a dispassionate and objective analysis, honestly pointing out what we believe to be wrong and constructively suggesting what we think needs to be done.

We hope that we shall impress upon other Ugandan intellectuals to abandon the proverbial fence and join in the tumult of the social and political world for a better Uganda. We all have a duty to reimagine and remake the Uganda we would want to bequeath to future generations.

Many have long resigned to the hopeless fate of a great deal of many aspects of our country gone awry. Others have conveniently abdicated and retreated to a largely private life.

But it is illusory to delink our private lives from the broader social wellbeing of the country. It is a mistake to think that the present untenable economic framework will not in future hurt those of us who today may feel economically comfortable.

There is need for a concreted national conversation. SoJNU will continue to play a modest role in pushing the frontiers of debate on the Uganda we have today and the Uganda we desire tomorrow.

The author teaches political science at Northwestern University/Evanston, Chicago-USA.