At celebrations to mark the 60th European Union (EU) day, the head of the EU delegation in Uganda, Kristian Schmidt, announced that the economic bloc's investments in Africa will increase to over €44 billion by 2020.

In a speech at a cocktail to mark the day at his residence at Kampala's upscale neighbourhood of Kololo, Schmidt said the EU will seek to boost responsible and sustainable investments in Africa during the Africa-Europe summit in November this year, as a part of its external investment plan.

This is one of the interventions that the EU is focussing on in its bid to deal with the refugee crisis in Europe and in its African partners such as Uganda, which is home to more than 1.2 million refugees.

"It is a fair question. How will the world help Uganda face this challenge? The answer is in the external investment plan. We expect to leverage €44bn Euros of Europe's investments in Africa as of 2020," Schmidt said.

The trade value between Europe and Uganda stood at €985m by the end of last year which represents a 60 per cent increase over the past 10 years.

AGE-LIMIT

Making reference to Monday's election of Emmanuel Macron as the new French president, Schmidt told Museveni, who was chief guest at the cocktail, not to kill the debate for change of leadership.

"Change is necessary for Uganda but that change, what it will be, will be Uganda's decision," Schmidt said.

"I hope you will allow me to make three wishes for Uganda. The first wish is that you don't let your democratic process stall or regress, and those in power do not close their minds to minority views; even when those, out of maginalization and despair, lead them to express their disagreement, both in frustration and anger, we pray you keep the political space open," Schmidt further told Museveni.

He went on to speak against violation of people's rights by the security forces, whom he said should increasingly become accountable to the people they serve.

In his speech, Museveni steered clear of Schmidt's political remarks, choosing to concentrate on the priorities to which the EU channels its aid.

"I appreciate your aid to Uganda; however, I would like this aid to be more focussed" Museveni said.

Museveni seemed uncomfortable with EU's funding to advocacy groups, which he said are unsustainable.

"If you say we are supporting children's rights, do you have the money to support it sustainably? Or are you going to support them with endless donations? If somebody is depending on donations, we call that economic leukaemia. I don't want a situation of economic leukaemia," Museveni said.