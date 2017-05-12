Uganda: Shs 568 Billion Signature Shows That We Reap What We Sow

editorial

A former minister of Energy and Mineral Development has told parliament's committee on Commissions, State Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) that she signed oil production and sharing agreements on behalf of the Uganda government without first reading through them.

The agreements Syda Bbumba didn't read, her reason being that the Solicitor General had already given his approval, contained a clause exempting oil companies from taxation.

Because of that clause, the government reportedly lost Shs 586 billion. Cosase, which is investigating the payment of Shs 6 billion as "presidential handshake" to government officials for winning an oil arbitration case in the United Kingdom, had earlier heard from President Museveni that Bbumba was not authorised to waive taxes for the said companies.

This revelation underscores the shabby and often corrupt ways in which some Uganda government officials handle serious matters to the detriment of the country's national interest.

And President Museveni can't escape the blame for such shortcomings in his government because he appoints virtually everyone of significance, including ministers.

His rationale for appointing ministers is particularly unclear. The president seems to prioritise rewarding supporters and appeasing political bases ahead of competence and integrity.

While some African countries take cabinet appointments seriously, with appointees going through a rigorous process as in Kenya and Nigeria, for instance, in Uganda, every Tom, Dick and Harry can easily find their way into the 80-member strong cabinet.

If due diligence was exercised and merit counted for something, many ministers in the cabinet today would not even be considered suitable for appointment as district leaders.

However, with the bar lowered so low, we shouldn't get surprised when a minister solicits bribes to protect the powerful from justice or in return for other favours.

How did such a minister get there in the first place? He/she did because the appointing authority didn't really care.

In the end, as a country, we reap what we have sown. We can't expect undeserving ministers or other officials whose main qualification is political loyalty and patronage as opposed to serving Uganda's best interest.