Africa: Be a Hero - Donate Blood to Save Lives

I was in a Coaster minibus recently from Masaka to Kampala and a woman and two men entered and sat near me.

They started talking about the funeral they had just attended. The woman narrated what transpired prior to the death of a 13-years-old girl.

The girl had had mild pain and was taken to the nearby clinic for a minor checkup. The results showed that her blood levels were low and needed blood transfusion. Unfortunately, the clinic did not have blood and referred her to Mulago hospital.

While lying in an ambulance on their way to Mulago, she asked whether her father and mother were in the ambulance, and was told yes. That was her last statement and she breathed her last!

She had just registered for Primary Leaving Examinations and was waiting to sit them in November. She was suffering from sickle cell disease and her blood levels were affected by an infection which caused her anemia.

Sickle cell is a genetic blood disorder that affects the red blood cells to change from being doughnut- shaped to sickle-shaped (like crescent moon), leading to a number of complications.

Amongst them is anemia which is loss of blood and requires blood transfusion. Someone with sickle cell will need blood more often due to the anemic nature of the condition. Red bloodcells of a person without sickle cell disease have a lifespan of 120 days, yet those of a person with sickle cell last 10 to 20 days.

A week ago, we lost a five-year-old boy who was suffering from sickle cell when blood was not received in time. The same stories of deaths due to unavailability of blood are being echoed throughout the whole country. We are experiencing blood shortage, it's no longer a secret, and we need more people to donate than ever.

Although we live in a technology era where everything has been manufactured in factories including body parts, no one has managed to manufacture blood in a viable manner. The only practical source of blood for transfusion is from blood donors.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that 300,000 units of blood be collected in Uganda annually. But according to a 2013 report by Integrated Regional Information Network, only 250,000 units are collected.

Usually, blood collected is from unpaid voluntary donors who have acted as a foundation for safe blood supply. However, most people have not embraced the culture of voluntary blood donation. At least 90 per cent of blood donated comes from students, creating shortage during holidays.

The culture of volunteerism has not been entrenched in our society. One Facebook user commented on a post by a campaign dubbed 77 Days of Giving Blood and asked to first be paid before he could sell his blood! I can't call this blood donation.

Some people have a tendency of waiting for their relative or a person they know to need blood and they donate. I always pose a simple question: "What if he/she needs ten units, would you now ask for blood from the blood bank to which you refused to donate?"

Many people think that by donating blood they do not benefit but only other people gain. Blood donation allows the replenishment of a blood donor's supply which helps his body to function more efficiently. I hope and believe everybody wants a replenished body.

The human body replaces the blood volume within 48 hours of donation and all of the red blood cells lost during donation are completely replaced within four to eight weeks. The replenishment process can help your body stay healthy and work more efficiently and productively.

Blood donation helps to lower the iron levels in the body which helps reduce the risk of heart diseases. To save life, we need everybody eligible to donate. Anyone 17 years old and above can donate blood.

Even if only two per cent of our population donates twice a year, we can have more blood than we need. The surplus can be donated to neighboring countries such as South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo which are in turbulent times.

You can walk into any of the following blood banks or collection centres and donate blood: Nakasero, Fort Portal, Gulu, Mbarara, Mbale, Arua, Kitovu, Soroti, Jinja, Hoima, Rukungiri, Kabale or you can go to any collection centers organized by the 77 Days of Giving Blood campaign.

A small needle prick and a little of your time could transform you into a hero. It should be noted that one pint of blood you donate can save three lives.

If you donate and also mobilize four others, you will have saved 15 lives including yours. No one knows when they will need blood.

The author is the country representative of African Sickle Cell News and World Report - Nigeria and works with Action Against Sickle Cell Disease