Namibia: Gome Joins Brave Warriors Training

WITS outcast Wangu Gome joined the ongoing Brave Warriors training camp at the NFA Technical Centre in Windhoek this week.

He joins a select group of action-starved home-based players attempting to attain fitness ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and Cosafa Cup in June.

Gome has been frozen out at South African Premiership (PSL) title contenders Wits, with the club's head coach Gavin Hunt opting for homegrown players ahead of the combative midfielder, who signed for the outfit following his player of the tournament performances during the triumphant 2015 Cosafa Cup tournament.

The 24 year-old's loan deal with Wits runs-out at the end of the current football season. Several clubs at home and in the PSL have expressed interest in services.

"Wangu is one of the senior players in this team and his presence surely makes a difference. It is unfortunate that he has not played for a long time and hence I requested Gavin (Wits coach) to release him early to join the team and gel with the guys," Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti said.

"We are in a very unnatural situation where many of our players have not played football but we have to work around that and get the best out of the boys," Mannetti added..

Mannetti will soon announce the final squad for the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea Bissau on 9 June.

The team will then head to South Africa for the Cosafa Cup which starts on 25 June after which the home-based players will face off against Zimbabwe in a pair of Africa Nations Champions qualifiers in July.

The Brave Warriors training consists of: Lloyd Kazapua (African Stars) David Peterson (Tigers), Charles Uirab (Orlando Pirates), Edward Maova (Civics FC), Romario Ndjavera and Ferdinand Karongee (Tigers), Tiberius Lombard and Charles Hambira (Tura Magic), Larry Horaeb (Black Africa), Riaan !Hanamub (Orlando Pirates), Edmund Kambanda (Unam FC), Ronald Ketjijere and Katiti Hakuria ( both African Stars), Benyamin Nenkavu (Tigers), Oswaldo Xamseb (Tura Magic), Dynamo Fredericks (Black Africa), Pandeni Kandjabanga (Golden Bigs), Itamunua Keimuine (Tura Magic), Mapenzi Muwanei (Tigers), Muna Katupose and Immanuel Heita (Black Africa) and Sakaria Jonas (Tigers) Wangu Gome (Wits, South Africa).

