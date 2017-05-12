A MEETING organised by the parliamentary portfolio committee on Youth Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment here turned chaotic as angry youths complained about being side lined from accessing the loans.

Youths that attended the Monday meeting at Chinotimba Hall said a majority of them in the resort town and across the province were not aware of the government Kurera/Ukondla Fund as officials in the ministry deliberately left them out.

Then the Ministry was under Saviour Kasukuwere, now in charge at Local Government.

It came out that those responsible for the loans targeted Zanu PF youths as one officers confirmed in the meeting.

In 2010, government launched the empowerment programmes with the loans being availed in 2011 in the $10 million facility which was accessible through banks linked to government-CBZ, CABS and Stanbic.

"Asikwazi konke abakukhulumayo thina. Imali ithe ibuya bazithathela bona "We were not even aware of the fund, they allocated the loans to themselves. Many of us here will testify to that. We only heard that some people had benefitted from the youth fund and everything was done only for those who are closer to some politicians," said one youth.

The meeting turned emotional as youths accused banks and some unidentified leaders of being corrupt and of using nepotism in allocating the loans.

Some of the few youths from Victoria Falls and Matabeleland North said they had to pay between $10 and $20 to some leaders to have their proposals accepted.

One youth also alleged that they lost money to banks. "We were made to open accounts for $10 so that the money would be deposited in the bank. Nothing happened and we didn't recover our money."

The majority of project proposals were rejected and the portfolio committee chairperson Justice Mayor Wadyajena, a Zanu PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudizya, said they were turned down because banks felt they weren't sustainable as almost all of them wanted to do cross border trading.

Youths accused officers from the ministry of not doing their job diligently prompting one officer to hit back thereby torching a storm.

"We informed them through party chairpersons," said a female officer when asked by Wadyajena about the mechanism used to publicise the funds.

This prompted Wadyajena to hit back. If you say chairperson, what about those who are not members of any party? People have a constitutional right to be or not be members of political parties or churches, so are we saying those who aren't were not supposed to benefit from the loan facility?"

The officer said in that instance they used the door to door campaign strategy to inform people, but the youths immediately interjected accusing her of lying.

A seemingly agitated Wadyajena then lashed: "Ministry of Youth, you should know your duties... why didn't you inform people even about this meeting. Next time I want all of you here with records of everything. You can't just be empty handed as if you are coming for a rally."

Youths recommended that next time funds are availed they should be allocated equally to all districts while government should come up with a database of all youths in the country.

In his address, Wadyajena said more than 80 percent of beneficiaries did not pay back the money.

The portfolio committee is gathering people's views and from Victoria Falls, Kwekwe and Gokwe.

On Friday and Sunday they will be in Bindura and Masvingo respectively.